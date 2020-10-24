Menu
Gladys Price "Boozie" Smith
SMITH, Gladys Price "Boozie", 79, of Richmond, departed this life October 20, 2020. She is survived by one brother, James Price; one sister, Elnora Alfred; four children, Sonia Johnson (Ronald), Shelia Price, Sharon Price-Spears (Larry) and Darryl Price; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2020.
