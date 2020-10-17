BEADLES, Gladys Prince, of Saint Stephens Church, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 13, 2020. She was one of five children, born May 18, 1925, to Charles Thomas Prince and Lucy Schools Prince, who both preceded her in death; along with her husband, Wallace Sanford Beadles; two brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Gloria Beadles Lantz; three grandsons, Leo W. Lantz, wife, Janette, Lenard Wayne Lantz, wife, Valerie, Lowell W. Lantz, wife, Stacey; great-grandchildren, Rachel Lantz, Logan Lantz, Rebecca Lantz, Layne Lantz, Faith Lantz, Madeline Lantz, Amber Harrison; sisters-in-law, Jean Beadles Mitchell and Katherine Courtney; and several nieces and nephews; special friends, Bernice Gay Wilson, Myrtle Owens; and many others. She was a lifetime member of Shepherds United Methodist Church. Gladys loved the Lord, all her family and was known to bake delicious cakes that she enjoyed sharing. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett. COVID-19 restrictions apply; please wear a mask and observe social distancing. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020, at Shepherds United Methodist Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shepherds United Methodist Church, 163 Fleets Mill Road, St. Stephens Church, Va. 23148.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 17, 2020.