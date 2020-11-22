LUCK, Gladys Smoot, 105, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully at her home November 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Casey Smoot and Paul Carrington Smoot; her husband, Wilson R. Luck; daughters, Linda C. Luck and Suzanne E. Luck; and her sister, Virginia Woods Haskey. Gladys is survived by her daughter, Nancy R. Luck; niece, Shirley Forrester; great-nephews and niece, Cliff, Jay and Paul Forrester and Jamie Mason.
Gladys was employed for 28 years with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). She was a long time member, for over 60 years, of Northminister Baptist Church. Gladys was also a member of Ginter Park Women's Club, Pamunkey Day Women's Club, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Winemakers Guild of Hanover. The family would like to give special thanks to ComForCare and Grace Hospice for all of their love and care for Gladys.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, at 2 p.m. in the mausoleum at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.blileys.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.