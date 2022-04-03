WINGFIELD, Gladys Lawson, 91, of Varina, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlton M. Wingfield; and her son, Ronald C. Wingfield Sr.; and her grandson, Bradley Carlton Wingfield. She is survived by her daughter, Blinda M. Woods; grandchildren, Clayton, Ronald Jr. "RC," Whitney and Tabitha Wingfield, Duane, Gary and Kerry Woods; brother-in-law, James Wingfield; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends. She was an avid birdwatcher and she loved to read, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home - Huguenot Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 5 at 3 p.m. at Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Drive, Sandston, Va. 23150. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneral