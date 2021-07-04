WINN, Gladys E., 87, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully July 1, 2021. She was preceded in death by her brother, Clifton ( Dusty) Rhodes. She is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Caroyl T. Winn. She is survived by her daughters, Dianne Robinson (John), Phyllis Steedley, Angela Winn, Deborah Goodwin (Mickey); sons, Wayne Register, Thomas Winn; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren. Gladys was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be truly missed and forever remembered in our hearts. Funeral services are pending.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2021.