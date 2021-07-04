Menu
Gladys E. Winn
WINN, Gladys E., 87, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully July 1, 2021. She was preceded in death by her brother, Clifton ( Dusty) Rhodes. She is survived by her beloved husband of 48 years, Caroyl T. Winn. She is survived by her daughters, Dianne Robinson (John), Phyllis Steedley, Angela Winn, Deborah Goodwin (Mickey); sons, Wayne Register, Thomas Winn; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren. Gladys was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be truly missed and forever remembered in our hearts. Funeral services are pending.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2021.
Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Winn family.
Stacee Moore-Johnson ( Marian Moore and Family)
Family
July 15, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Tim Fields
July 12, 2021
We will never forget.. From.. Barbara Ann Winn... Sharon Winn... Shelia Melissa Winn.. Toni Winn.. Kimberly Winn
Mary Tucker (LCSW)
July 11, 2021
