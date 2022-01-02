WARINNER, Glen Stewart, died unexpectedly at his home on December 25, 2021 in Montpelier, Va., at the age of 65. Glen is survived by his loving wife, Theresa; son, Brock Warinner (Amanda); daughter, Samantha Warinner; and nephews, Nicholas and Anthony Warinner. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman Stewart and Shirley Warinner; and brother, David. He loved his family and fishing, espically with his friend, Marshall. He was an account executive in the mortgage industry. His viewing has been set for January 3, 2022 at Richmond Coach & Cremation Service, between 6 to 8 p.m. Burial will be January 4, 2022 at Hanover Memorial Park, followed by a Celebration of Life at Meadowbridge SDA. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the family for final funeral cost or the Alzheimer's Assocation.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.