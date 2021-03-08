Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Glenda D. Williams DePriest
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
DEPRIEST, Glenda D. Williams, 71, of Richmond, received her wings Saturday, February 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alberta Williams; father, Maurice Griffin; and four siblings. She leaves cherished memories to her daughter, Debra DePriest; grandchildren, Jamel and Demonte DePriest; four great-grandchildren; sister, Sheila Sumler-Henry; devoted friend, Throne Gladden; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, followed by the 1 p.m. Celebration of Life service, with livestreaming available. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Mar
9
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Mar
9
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Live streamed
VA
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
You truly will be missed
Stephanie Little
March 8, 2021
You will truly be missed Aunt Peewee! Sending prayers and thoughts to the rest of the family.
Michelle, Myisha, TAsia, & Grayson
March 8, 2021
