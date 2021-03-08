DEPRIEST, Glenda D. Williams, 71, of Richmond, received her wings Saturday, February 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alberta Williams; father, Maurice Griffin; and four siblings. She leaves cherished memories to her daughter, Debra DePriest; grandchildren, Jamel and Demonte DePriest; four great-grandchildren; sister, Sheila Sumler-Henry; devoted friend, Throne Gladden; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, followed by the 1 p.m. Celebration of Life service, with livestreaming available. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.