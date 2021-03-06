Menu
Glenda Burmaster McCeney
MCCENEY, Glenda Burmaster, 78, of Chesterfield, Va., formerly of Deale, Md., left us peacefully on March 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert McCeney; parents, seven siblings; and one granddaughter, Crystal Annette Powell. She is survived by four children, Pam Powell Cahoon (Gene), Carl Burmaster (Michelle), Bryan Burmaster (Michelle) and Angie Taylor (Steve); 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; her four-legged baby, Rooney; and many other loving family and friends. A funeral ceremony will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., also may be livestreamed at blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2021.
Glenda and I had alot of good memories in our friendship condolences to her family. SHE WILL BE MISSE
Nancy Toy
Friend
March 15, 2021
My deepest sympathy for your loss. Glenda was a lovely person and a great neighbor. I will miss her. Prayers for comfort to your family.
Gail Smith
March 6, 2021
