MCCENEY, Glenda Burmaster, 78, of Chesterfield, Va., formerly of Deale, Md., left us peacefully on March 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert McCeney; parents, seven siblings; and one granddaughter, Crystal Annette Powell. She is survived by four children, Pam Powell Cahoon (Gene), Carl Burmaster (Michelle), Bryan Burmaster (Michelle) and Angie Taylor (Steve); 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; her four-legged baby, Rooney; and many other loving family and friends. A funeral ceremony will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., also may be livestreamed at blileys.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2021.