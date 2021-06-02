POPE, Glenda Lucy, Absence on Earth is presence with the Lord.
Glenda L. Pope, 72, was called to her eternal home on May 28, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elton A. Lucy and Lucille B. Lucy. She is survived by her husband, Linwood E. Pope Sr.; two sons, Linwood E. Pope Jr. and Charles A. Pope (Christina); four grandchildren, Emily (Joey), Allie, Carter and Charlie; along with her beloved fur baby, Izzie. Glenda is survived by her brother, Gerald "Jerry" Lucy; nephew, Jeremy (Angie); niece, Daisy (Tommy); and numerous great-nieces and nephews. Glenda had many friends that she loved like family.
She will always be remembered for her smile, her witty words, taste of jewelry, sense of style, sense of humor and specifically, her love for her family and friends. Glenda enjoyed many things in life including spending time at Lake Gaston and the Outer Banks, bird watching, gardening, but her biggest love was taking care of others and the love for her family. Glenda was a devoted servant of Christ. Her love touched the lives of many. She was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. Glenda was also a member of the Margaret Parker Circle and the Memorial Committee. She also served in many roles within the community. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and involved in the Great Peanut Tour for many years. She also served in education for over 31 years for Greensville County School Systems, where she was responsible for many things, such as the St. Jude Trike-a-Thon brought to GES in 2008. Glenda was a valuable mentor to so many and has touched the lives of all she encountered. She loved her family more than life itself.
A visitation was held at Main Street United Methodist Church on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, starting at 1 p.m., with a funeral service to follow led by pastor Tom Durrance and Pastor Greg Hand of Pleasant Hill Christian Church at 2 p.m. Interment following in Emporia Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations are to be made to Main Street United Methodist Church at 500 South Main Street, Emporia, Virginia 23847.
Online condolences may be made at echolsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2021.