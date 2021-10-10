BABER, Glenn Everett, 71, of North Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lindsey E. Baber and Janice L. Baber; and an infant brother, George Gilbert Baber. Glenn is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Amelia "Amie" M. Baber; children, Gilbert S. Baber (Amy), Jennifer Brown (Stuart), Jason Anderson (Karen); grandchildren, Laene Anderson, Devin Baber, Madison Baber, Megan Baber, Cahir Brown, Maiah Brown, Stuie Brown; great-grandson, Luka Anderson; sister, Brenda B. Ragsdale (Jack); nieces, Monica Ragsdale, Brandy Staton (Ernie); and numerous cousins and friends. Glenn enjoyed fishing, bowling, the Redskins and telling war stories. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Morrissett Life Celebration Home, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. Glenn's memorial gathering will be at 2 p.m. for fellowship with the family in the funeral home. Final rest will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to Habitat for Humanity
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.