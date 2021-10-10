Menu
Glenn Everett Baber
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
BABER, Glenn Everett, 71, of North Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 3, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lindsey E. Baber and Janice L. Baber; and an infant brother, George Gilbert Baber. Glenn is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Amelia "Amie" M. Baber; children, Gilbert S. Baber (Amy), Jennifer Brown (Stuart), Jason Anderson (Karen); grandchildren, Laene Anderson, Devin Baber, Madison Baber, Megan Baber, Cahir Brown, Maiah Brown, Stuie Brown; great-grandson, Luka Anderson; sister, Brenda B. Ragsdale (Jack); nieces, Monica Ragsdale, Brandy Staton (Ernie); and numerous cousins and friends. Glenn enjoyed fishing, bowling, the Redskins and telling war stories. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Morrissett Life Celebration Home, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. Glenn's memorial gathering will be at 2 p.m. for fellowship with the family in the funeral home. Final rest will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to Habitat for Humanity, habitat.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www.habitat.org. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Oct
14
Memorial Gathering
2:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Amy and family I am so sorry for you loss. I worked with Glenn at U-haul 35 years ago. He was a good man. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
JUNIE COOK
Work
October 11, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
October 10, 2021
So sorry for your loss. We are praying for your family.
Bryon and Becky Beasley
October 7, 2021
