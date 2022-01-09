Menu
Glenn Stephen Beck
BECK, Glenn Stephen, "Steve," 64, passed away at home surrounded by his family Thursday, January 6, 2022. He leaves behind his wife of 36 years, Terri Beck; his two precious daughters, Lauren and Kendall; aunt, Faye Grainger; siblings, Gail (Ralph), Scott (Heather); a host of nieces and nephews and extended family, many lifelong friends.

Steve was a 1976 grad of Lee-Davis High School. He spent many years in the stock brokerage business and was proud to be called an "Old Wheatie." He enjoyed beach time, traveling, playing cards, working in the yard and spending time with family and friends. His family was most important to him. Steve had many close friends from childhood, work, the neighborhood and his loving church family that meant so much to him. Steve had a relationship with Jesus Christ and currently stands in His presence. He would encourage everyone to know his Savior.

Please come celebrate a life well lived January 10, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Mechanicsville Baptist Church. Fellowship and food to follow in the family life center. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a donation in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association or Mechanicsville Baptist Church.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Mechanicsville Baptist Church
VA
Love, Frank Martin
January 17, 2022
I hardly remember a time when I didn't know Steve, from our parents working together at Virginia Tractor, our Lee Davis days, the wonderful horse memories at Lakeview, and all of the amazing times experienced through the Mechanicsville Riding Club. We have always remained in touch. Terri, my heart and so many prayers go out to you and your family. The earth lost the best and heaven gained an angel. Steve, you are so missed, by so many. Rest in peace, my friend.
Jan Surface ( Janet Davis)
Friend
January 15, 2022
I was dumbfounded today when I heard that Steve had passed away. Where do I begin - we've known the Beck's since our Mechanicsville Riding Club days and spent many fabulous trail rides together and hanging out at the Hopson's. He always had that sweet, contagious smile. He was one of the most caring people I have known. I remember meeting him for lunch while I was still working to catch up on our lives. Terri, I am so sorry for your family's loss. I know how much he loved you and "his girls." Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and the entire Beck family - we knew Bill & Jean, Gail and Scott and loved this family. Life moves too quickly and Steve's death has made me realize how much we need to stay in contact with those who have touched our lives. We will miss you Steve, but help get those horses ready for Jesus' return with the Saints, and we will anxiously wait to see you again! I wish I could hug you one more time and see that beautiful smile!
Beth & George Cary
Friend
January 15, 2022
My heart hurts having just finding this sad news. Though I didn´t see him often in recent days, Steve was just one of those people that you would gravitate to if you did see him. He was a smart, kind, funny and just a great person. He will truly be missed.
Braxton Morris
January 14, 2022
Sweet family - I am so sorry to hear of your great loss. It´s been some time since I have seen Steve, but I remember him as a loving, caring man. Sending you much love and peace of mind. Karin, Jonas and Wilder
Karin Beals
January 12, 2022
Sending our sympathy from New Jersey honoring the life of Steve to his wonderful wife,Terri, and daughters, Lauren, Kendall - who surrounded him with love. 'Giving' to your Baptist Church where he found so much comfort.
Evelyn Ellen, cousin of your Dad
Family
January 12, 2022
I met Steve in the early 80s. Terri and I worked together at SunTrust Bank and I attended their wedding. Over time, we all moved on and lost touch but I have fond memories of Steve and Terri and what good people they were. God be with Terri and the Beck family.
Karen Buchanan
Friend
January 10, 2022
My deepest sympathies to the entire family for your loss. Steve was a fantastic guy and I remember him so fondly from our "Wheat" days. May his memory be a blessing to all that loved him.
Dalal Salomon
Work
January 10, 2022
Oh so many memories of Steve and his family during his teenage years in Mechanicsville Riding Club! Rest In Peace Steve.
Carolyn Loving
January 9, 2022
So sorry to hear of Steve's passing. He was a very special member of our youth group back in the early 70's. Prayers go out to Steve's family
Judy wilson
Friend
January 9, 2022
What can I say. Steve was a very likable guy. Terri, I am so sorry for your loss...
christopher Hines
January 9, 2022
Steve was a class act, a kind man, and a pleasure to work with for many years. Miss you Steve.
George Gordon
January 9, 2022
I´m a former team member of Steve´s at Wheat First/First Union/Wachovia Securities and always had love for this guy. Not only was he a great boss but I knew him to be a man of God. He was the most beautiful soul! We later became Facebook friends which is such a wonderful way to stay connected. Sending sincere condolences to his girls, as he called you. He loved the 3 of you so much!!
Karen Wright
Friend
January 9, 2022
You will truly be missed by family and friends. It was a pleasure working with you. Prayers to Terri, Kendall, Lauren and family.
Kathleen Moses
Work
January 9, 2022
I was so blessed to have known Steve and been his friend in our teenage years at Aldersgate Methodist Church. We had some fun times and laughed a lot. He was a wonderful guy and will be missed.
Dianne Klopp
Friend
January 9, 2022
Even though we were 9 years apart he was always a loving and caring big brother that thought me so much growing up. I will miss him everyday.
Scott Beck
Family
January 9, 2022
Prayers to you Terri, Lauren and Kendall!. Steve was a wonderful person, devoted father, husband and friend. He ill be sorely missed. May your faith give you comfort and memories give you happiness.
Everett Winn
Friend
January 9, 2022
My heart breaks for Steve´s wife and girls. I will always remember how much he loved our Lord and what a kind and caring individual he was. So blessed to have been placed on the same path as such a God fearing man. My prayers for his beautiful family as they walk in this life without their heroic husband and father and friend. Cancer may have taken Steve´s last breath here in this life, but Jesus has fully healed and restored him in our eternal heavenly home!!!! May each of you continue to draw strength from our Lord and Savior!!!
Karen Hanson Taylor
Work
January 9, 2022
I wanted to add the attached photo.
Ron Williams
January 9, 2022
So sorry for your loss, Steve will be missed. I am much richer for having had him in my life.
Ronald Williams
Work
January 9, 2022
