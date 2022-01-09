I was dumbfounded today when I heard that Steve had passed away. Where do I begin - we've known the Beck's since our Mechanicsville Riding Club days and spent many fabulous trail rides together and hanging out at the Hopson's. He always had that sweet, contagious smile. He was one of the most caring people I have known. I remember meeting him for lunch while I was still working to catch up on our lives. Terri, I am so sorry for your family's loss. I know how much he loved you and "his girls." Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and the entire Beck family - we knew Bill & Jean, Gail and Scott and loved this family. Life moves too quickly and Steve's death has made me realize how much we need to stay in contact with those who have touched our lives. We will miss you Steve, but help get those horses ready for Jesus' return with the Saints, and we will anxiously wait to see you again! I wish I could hug you one more time and see that beautiful smile!

Beth & George Cary Friend January 15, 2022