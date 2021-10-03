CROSHAW, Glenn R., July 4, 1950 to May 15, 2021.
A Celebration of Life for the Honorable Glenn Randall Croshaw, Judge, Circuit Court of Virginia Beach, will be held at the Ballroom in The Westin Virginia Beach Town Center, 4535 Commerce Street, Virginia Beach, Virginia on Thursday, October 28, at 2 p.m. The Reverend Randy Singer, The Reverend Cameron Randle and The Reverend Melody Perdue will officiate. A reception will follow.
All are welcome. For condolences, please visit www.hollomon-brown.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 3 to Oct. 24, 2021.