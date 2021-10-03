Menu
Glenn R. Croshaw
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA
CROSHAW, Glenn R., July 4, 1950 to May 15, 2021.

A Celebration of Life for the Honorable Glenn Randall Croshaw, Judge, Circuit Court of Virginia Beach, will be held at the Ballroom in The Westin Virginia Beach Town Center, 4535 Commerce Street, Virginia Beach, Virginia on Thursday, October 28, at 2 p.m. The Reverend Randy Singer, The Reverend Cameron Randle and The Reverend Melody Perdue will officiate. A reception will follow.

All are welcome. For condolences, please visit www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 3 to Oct. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
28
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
the Ballroom in The Westin Virginia Beach Town Center,
4535 Commerce Street, Virginia Beach, VA
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Great Neck Chapel
I knew Glen to be a very diverse and industrial attorney, a master of corporate law. He was also a very fair and impartial circuit court judge. I never saw anyone who could juggle more different matters so well. He always made the management of his time count. He is already missed.
Doug Massey
Work
October 10, 2021
