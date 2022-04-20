Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Glenn G. Parsons
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 22 2022
9:00a.m.
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
Send Flowers
PARSONS, Mr. Glenn G., went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 15, 2022. Glenn Gordon Parsons was born on April 1, 1937 to Elvis Parsons and Delma Crowder Parsons in Dubois County, Indiana. He graduated as valedictorian from French Lick High School in French Lick, Indiana. He attended and graduated from Indiana State University, where he met his future wife, Patricia Rae Bitner. He and Patricia were married in 1959. He worked for the Navy at USNAD in Crane, Indiana for 10 years. He then transferred to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in Washington, D.C., retiring after 27 years. He was active in church all of his life. Glenn and his wife, Pat began as a couple in Oolitic Baptist Church. In Springfield, Virginia, they joined Fellowship Baptist, where he served as chairman of the deacon board. He coordinated the daily Bible study at DOT and he also enjoyed hosting visiting missionaries over the years. He and Pat are currently members of Fellowship Baptist Church in Oakton, Virginia. Glenn is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years; daughter, Karen (Ray) of Fairfax, Va.; two sons, David (Nadine) of Fort Worth, Texas and Eric (Jessica) of Moseley, Va.; five grandchildren, Riley, Natalie, Ashley, Claire and Alexis. He also leaves several nieces and one nephew. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lois Howell; brothers, Ralph Eugene and Leonard.

Family will be greeting visitors on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 9 a.m. at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, Va. 22032. The funeral service will be held in the same location at 10 a.m., followed by interment in Fairfax Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA
Apr
22
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.