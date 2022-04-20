PARSONS, Mr. Glenn G., went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 15, 2022. Glenn Gordon Parsons was born on April 1, 1937 to Elvis Parsons and Delma Crowder Parsons in Dubois County, Indiana. He graduated as valedictorian from French Lick High School in French Lick, Indiana. He attended and graduated from Indiana State University, where he met his future wife, Patricia Rae Bitner. He and Patricia were married in 1959. He worked for the Navy at USNAD in Crane, Indiana for 10 years. He then transferred to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in Washington, D.C., retiring after 27 years. He was active in church all of his life. Glenn and his wife, Pat began as a couple in Oolitic Baptist Church. In Springfield, Virginia, they joined Fellowship Baptist, where he served as chairman of the deacon board. He coordinated the daily Bible study at DOT and he also enjoyed hosting visiting missionaries over the years. He and Pat are currently members of Fellowship Baptist Church in Oakton, Virginia. Glenn is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years; daughter, Karen (Ray) of Fairfax, Va.; two sons, David (Nadine) of Fort Worth, Texas and Eric (Jessica) of Moseley, Va.; five grandchildren, Riley, Natalie, Ashley, Claire and Alexis. He also leaves several nieces and one nephew. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lois Howell; brothers, Ralph Eugene and Leonard.



Family will be greeting visitors on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 9 a.m. at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, Va. 22032. The funeral service will be held in the same location at 10 a.m., followed by interment in Fairfax Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2022.