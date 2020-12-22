SMITH, Glenn Aaron, 78, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away, December 18, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Robin Smith; his sons, Matthew (Ferebee) of Glen Allen and Bryan (Bridget) of Mechanicsville; and his three loving grandchildren, Millicent, Mason and Jackson. He was preceded in death by Aaron and Christine Smith of Chester, Va. Glenn was born October 3, 1942, in Richmond, Va., and graduated from Thomas Dale High School. He attended East Carolina University and was a member of the Lambda Chi Fraternity. He was subsequently drafted during Vietnam into the Army, where he later met his wife, Robin. They married in 1968. After the Army, Glenn taught at Carver and Meadowbrook High Schools for a few years and later worked for Hanover County Department of Public Utilities until his retirement in 2003. Glenn was a longtime member of the Hanover Ruritan Club and an Eagle Scout. He loved to camp and fish and would take any opportunity to do so. He won the Virginia Bassmaster's Tournament at Buggs Island Lake in 1972. He also enjoyed gardening, antiques and watching NASCAR, football and basketball. A memorial service will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 22 to Dec. 30, 2020.