BERLACK, Gloria Giles, 73, of Richmond, formerly of Essex County, departed this life on June 25, 2021.
She is survived by a son, Richard Giles of Hampton; two sisters, Margaret Giles and Phyllis Green, both of Tappahannock; and a brother, Alfred Giles of Richmond.
The viewing will be held on Friday, July 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1404 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock. The graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 3 at 10 a.m. at New Liberty Baptist Church, 33030 Sparta Rd., Milford. Rev. Dr. Willie T. Carter, pastor. Online condolences can be made to washingtonfh.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 1, 2021.