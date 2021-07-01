Menu
Gloria Giles Berlack
Washington Funeral Home
1404 Tappahannock Blvd
Tappahannock, VA
BERLACK, Gloria Giles, 73, of Richmond, formerly of Essex County, departed this life on June 25, 2021.

She is survived by a son, Richard Giles of Hampton; two sisters, Margaret Giles and Phyllis Green, both of Tappahannock; and a brother, Alfred Giles of Richmond.

The viewing will be held on Friday, July 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 1404 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock. The graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 3 at 10 a.m. at New Liberty Baptist Church, 33030 Sparta Rd., Milford. Rev. Dr. Willie T. Carter, pastor. Online condolences can be made to washingtonfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Washington Funeral Home
1404 Tappahannock Blvd.,, Tappahannock, VA
Jul
3
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
New Liberty Baptist Church
33030 Sparta Road, Milford, VA
Washington Funeral Home
Glo I will truly miss all our talks. tears and laughter. You had the biggest heart and it showed in all you did. Thanks for loving me and being the best boss ever. You´re definitely a Rubicon Jewel
Marceline Jones
Work
June 30, 2021
