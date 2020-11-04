BAMMEL, Gloria Clark Bragg, passed away November 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Rosa Clark; husbands, Henry R. Bragg Sr. and Frank A. Bammel; stepdaughter, Debra Marino; son, Henry R. Bragg Jr.; sisters, Pearl Johnson, Mildred Kennedy and Jean Wilkinson. She is survived by her son, Danny W. Bragg (Valerie); stepsons, Mike Bammel (Jenie) and Steve Bammel; eight grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Gloria was retired from C & P Telephone. Her family will receive friends from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020. Interment private. To view the ceremony virtually, you may access the livestream on her obituary page at www.blileys.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Baptist Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2020.