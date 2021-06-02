I am so saddened to hear this. I couldn't walk with Gloria due to health..but she always waved spoke stopped and we talked much about nothing..I will miss my neighbor. Family..just know..she's standing on that glorious shore smiling knowing she'll be there to greet us when we go Home. Condolences and Prayers I say for all.❤

Veronica Custalow Reel Neighbor June 2, 2021