Gloria Rector Gilley
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
GILLEY, Gloria Rector, 84, of Richmond, Va., passed away on May 30, 2021. She is survived by her sister, Linda; her sons, Donnie (Pat), David and Michael; her daughter, Sherryl (Kenny); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gloria was a longtime resident of Lakeside. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 3, 2021 between 4 and 6 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A graveside service is to follow on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Jun
4
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Greenwood Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
What a beautiful soul . She always took care of her boys and others. She will be greatly missed by all. She was someone I could go to for old school cooking advice. I will miss her dearly.
Kim Hubbard
Friend
June 3, 2021
I am so saddened to hear this. I couldn't walk with Gloria due to health..but she always waved spoke stopped and we talked much about nothing..I will miss my neighbor. Family..just know..she's standing on that glorious shore smiling knowing she'll be there to greet us when we go Home. Condolences and Prayers I say for all.❤
Veronica Custalow Reel
Neighbor
June 2, 2021
