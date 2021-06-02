GILLEY, Gloria Rector, 84, of Richmond, Va., passed away on May 30, 2021. She is survived by her sister, Linda; her sons, Donnie (Pat), David and Michael; her daughter, Sherryl (Kenny); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gloria was a longtime resident of Lakeside. The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 3, 2021 between 4 and 6 p.m. at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A graveside service is to follow on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2021.