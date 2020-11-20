JASEY, Gloria, born on March 18, 1950, in Richmond, Virginia, to the late Elizabeth Williams and the late Linwood Williams. Mrs. Jasey passed away on November 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her sister, Annie Davis; and brother, Louis Hairston. She was educated in the Richmond Public Schools and attended Armstrong High School. She was a devoted member of 31st Street Baptist Church, as she was active within the ministry. Mrs. Jasey leaves to cherish her memory devoted husband of 37 years, Phillip Jasey; three children, Lisa Miles (Michael), Pamela Jefferson (Charles), Walter Booker Jr. (Tavarra); eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; three siblings, Yvonne Williams, Linwood Williams and Jacqueline Williams; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Jasey loved her family, as she cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a funeral service will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2020.