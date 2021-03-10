MCGINNIS, Gloria Gordon, departed this life on March 7, 2021, at the age of 77 and peacefully went to the place God has prepared for her. Gloria was born on June 21, 1943, and was the proud daughter of Elsie Vaughan Gordon and Harvey Scott Gordon. She was a longtime and devoted member of Hunton Baptist Church and served on multiple committees as long as her health allowed. Gloria served Henrico County as a school bus driver for over 23 years, with many of those years driving a special education bus. Her passion was definitely her family and spending every moment possible with them. Gloria is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Laura Claytor Koonce-Ambrogi (Mike); her daughter-in-law, Ann Claytor-Taylor (Tommy); grandchildren, Lauren Funai Dean (Rob), Caleb Koonce, Colby Koonce, Tyler Claytor (Phyllis), Garrett Claytor (Vika), Connor Claytor (Katie), Maddy Claytor, Niki Ambrogi-Cowan (Jason), John Ambrogi (Brittany); great-grandchildren, Abby, Breanna, Jonas, Arlo, Julia, Ainsley, Ashton, Ian, Reed, Sam, Jack, Jake, Button and Mayley. Gloria is also survived by her beloved sister and best friend, June Stokes; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, whom she also loved with all her heart. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elsie Vaughan Gordon and Harvey Scott Gordon; her husband of 17 years, Ralph Reed McGinnis Jr.; her daughter, Catherine Louise Claytor; her son, Wayne Ray Claytor; her son-in-law, Brian Earl Koonce; sisters, Mary Crone, Nancy Watach, Brenda Spicer; and brother, Harvey Scott Gordon Jr. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 11, from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. at Hunton Baptist Church, 11660 Greenwood Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059 (please wear masks), and there will be a graveside funeral held on Friday, at 3 p.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hunton Baptist Church Building Fund, 11660 Greenwood Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23059.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2021.