NOLAN, Deacon Gloria Yvonne, 74, of Richmond, passed away on February 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hattie M. and Willie H. Patterson; and son, Garfield Nolan III. She leaves cherished memories to her husband, Garfield Von Nolan Jr.; children, Dawn Nolan, Wayne Darrington (Leslie), Fawn Goode (Michael), Angela Turner (Frank) and Joy Tate; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Reggie Patterson (Debbie) and Keith Patterson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and very close friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Avenue, where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Celebration of Life service, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the March Chapel. Interment Signal Hill Memorial Park.