Deacon Gloria Yvonne Nolan
NOLAN, Deacon Gloria Yvonne, 74, of Richmond, passed away on February 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hattie M. and Willie H. Patterson; and son, Garfield Nolan III. She leaves cherished memories to her husband, Garfield Von Nolan Jr.; children, Dawn Nolan, Wayne Darrington (Leslie), Fawn Goode (Michael), Angela Turner (Frank) and Joy Tate; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Reggie Patterson (Debbie) and Keith Patterson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and very close friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Avenue, where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Celebration of Life service, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the March Chapel. Interment Signal Hill Memorial Park.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 4:30p.m.
Mar
3
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Funeral services provided by:
Blessed are they that mourn, for they shall be comforted. (Matthew 5:4) Sharing in your sorrow with sympathy and caring thoughts. May God comfort you and give you and your family peace at this difficult time.
Marguerite Edons
March 4, 2021
Gloria was a very special person to me and a great Aunt to my son I will miss her. Praying for the family
Jacqueline Baccus
March 3, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family of Gloria Darrington Nolan. We grew up in church together, 31st Street Baptist Church. I have fond memories of her and we even did some workshops together in the community. She was always positive and fun to be around. Rest I Peace Gloria.
Patrice Hutchinson Randall
March 3, 2021
Dear Mr. Nolan & Family, I was so sorry & shocked to hear about the passing of Deacon Gloria Nolan. She was a beautiful lady both inside & out. May God be with you & yours during this difficult time. Respectfully, Shelia Spurlock - Shaw
Shelia Spurlock - Shaw
March 3, 2021
Reginald Patterson &Family: Our condolences in the loss of your loved one. Our prayers are with you and your family.
Margaret Moore
March 2, 2021
Extending my Deepest sympathy to Gloria's family. I had the pleasure of working with Gloria at Verizon and Workforce Center. We had some great conversation together.
Learnice Clark
March 1, 2021
Mike, Tonya, and Lauren Wade
February 28, 2021
"Well done good and faithful servant, You have been faithful...., Come and Celebrate with me." Matthew 25:23 Sending our prayers, love, and gratitude to Mrs. Nolan´s family and friends. She was instrumental in recommending me and many others into Management positions at Bell Atlantic/Verizon. I thank God for Mrs. Gloria Darrington Nolan!
Lindsay Bryant
February 28, 2021
Geoffrey, we would like to express our sorrow on the loss of Gloria. She will truly be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Mr.& Mrs. William & Sylvia Braxton
February 26, 2021
Dear Geoffrey and family, I am sorry for the loss of your loved one. You have my condolences and prayers.
Mrs. Beulah Bruce
February 26, 2021
Gloria you will be truly missed and remembered. I will always cherish our conversations, laughs and the joy you brought to your students at the Workforce Center. Rest In Peace my sister. Love you
Linda Teele
February 24, 2021
