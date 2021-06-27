REDMOND, Mrs. Gloria, age 75, of Richmond, departed this life June 22, 2021. She was a member of Mary C. Stewart Chapter #128 (Order of the Eastern Star/Prince Hall Affiliated). She was preceded in death by her husband, Elson Redmond. She is survived by one brother, David Thompson; three nieces, one nephew, a host of cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Redmond can be viewed Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, 11 a.m., at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary Street, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Rev. Earl M. Brown (pastor) officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Face coverings are required.