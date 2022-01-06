Menu
Gloria Cox Robinson
FUNERAL HOME
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA
ROBINSON, Gloria Cox, of Mechanicsville, peacefully passed away at her home on January 3, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life for 55 years, John W. Robinson; her parents, Anne and Muncie Cox; and a son, Mark S. Robinson. She is survived by her children, John W. Robinson Jr. (Debbie), Cindy Clisham, Debra Swingle and Linda Rhodes (Tim); her beloved grandchildren, Melissa, Dustin and Jason Robinson, Brittney and Leah Clisham, Annie and Nicholas Swingle and Nicki Rhodes. A proud Hokie, Gloria graduated from Virginia Tech as a Registered Dietician. She worked at St. Mary's, Bon Secours hospital and began a consulting service for dialysis patients. Her hard work ethic and the kindness and respect she showed everyone made a profound difference in many of her patients' lives and those of her family and friends. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, her quick wit, her gentle and kind manner and her true love of life. Her greatest treasure was her devotion to God. Due to COVID concerns, a small Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Catholic Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. Interment will be held at 2 p.m., January 11, 2022, in Southlawn Memorial Park, in Petersburg. To share her life, a Celebration of Life party will be given in the near future. This will be posted when date is determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Catholic Church of the Redeemer's Poor and Needy Fund.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Mass of Christian Burial
2:00p.m.
Catholic Church of the Redeemer
8275 Meadowbridge Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Jan
11
Interment
2:00p.m.
Southlawn Memorial Park
Petersburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I give my condolences to family it was a blessing to have been able to give your mom care at Harmony of Hanover she was a joyous people made my day to talk to Gloria so sorry.....
Lisa Hayes
January 11, 2022
Such a sweet, sweet lady! The Robinson family and home are a part of my childhood memories. And Mrs. Robinson was a force to be reckoned with when Debbie and I were misbehaving. Even then, she was a gentle soul. Sending you love, hugs and prayers.
Janet (Clemons) Garrett
Other
January 10, 2022
So very sorry for your loss. She was such a warm, loving friend and will be greatly missed. You all are in our prayers. The Clemons family
Diane H Clemons
January 8, 2022
Mrs. Gloria I'm really gonna miss you. God has an amazing angel in heaven
Hope Mcfadden
January 7, 2022
