ROBINSON, Gloria Cox, of Mechanicsville, peacefully passed away at her home on January 3, 2022, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life for 55 years, John W. Robinson; her parents, Anne and Muncie Cox; and a son, Mark S. Robinson. She is survived by her children, John W. Robinson Jr. (Debbie), Cindy Clisham, Debra Swingle and Linda Rhodes (Tim); her beloved grandchildren, Melissa, Dustin and Jason Robinson, Brittney and Leah Clisham, Annie and Nicholas Swingle and Nicki Rhodes. A proud Hokie, Gloria graduated from Virginia Tech as a Registered Dietician. She worked at St. Mary's, Bon Secours hospital and began a consulting service for dialysis patients. Her hard work ethic and the kindness and respect she showed everyone made a profound difference in many of her patients' lives and those of her family and friends. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, her quick wit, her gentle and kind manner and her true love of life. Her greatest treasure was her devotion to God. Due to COVID concerns, a small Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Catholic Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. Interment will be held at 2 p.m., January 11, 2022, in Southlawn Memorial Park, in Petersburg. To share her life, a Celebration of Life party will be given in the near future. This will be posted when date is determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Catholic Church of the Redeemer's Poor and Needy Fund.