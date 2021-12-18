TAYLOR-EDWARDS, Gloria, 66, was a local broadcast journalist/author and Voices from the Drum Radio Book Club creator and host. Gloria passed away suddenly on December 9, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital, Richmond, Va. The broadcaster and Radio Book Club host Gloria began her broadcasting career in 1988 on WANT 990/AM Radio (now defunct) in Richmond, Va. Her career continued on the WCLM 1450/AM airways. "Speaking from the Heart" was the station's longest running issue-oriented talk show. The show was produced/engineered by popular radio personality, "the Mystery Man." In September of 2004, Gloria initiated a Radio Book Club called Voices from the Drum, which aired at least twice a month. Her broadcasting career expanded far past 20 years. Gloria explored a myriad of topics and interviewed numerous intriguing guests, nationally and even internationally. A partial listing of some of her high-profile guests are Don Beyer, (former) Lieutenant Governor of Virginia; James "Jim" Gilmore, (former) Governor of Virginia; Colonel William Bryant, Governor's Cabinet Member/first Black Secretary of Education in Virginia; Allegra McCullough, Governor's Cabinet Member/first Black Assistant Secretary of the Commonwealth of Virginia and [former] Director of the Virginia Department of Minority Business Enterprise; Virginia State Senators, Benjamin Lambert III and Henry Marsh III; best-selling authors, such as Leslie Esdaile Banks, Bebe Moore Campbell, Sam Greenlee and international best-selling author, Laurence Gardner; acclaimed actor and producer of the hit sitcom Roc, Charles Dutton and actor, Carl Gordon (played the father in the sitcom, Roc; Tony-award-winning actress and recording artist, Melba Moore; award-winning actor/filmmaker, Bill Duke; actor, director and author, Eriq La Salle; and many more. The writer: in 1992, Gloria published her first book The Proclamation and in 1995, a children's book, Stories from Ancient Africa. She would go on to publish her first mystery novel, Death will Pay the Debt (Book I The Psychic Detective) released to bookstores in February of 1999 – then reprinted in November 1999 by Voices from the Drum. She designated Death Will Pay the Debt, as the first of a series of books about the adventures of psychic detective, Monifa Roberson. Gloria would go on to publish Sins of The Parents (Book II of the Psychic Detective) and Strange Flesh and the Circle of Chamesh (Book III The Psychic Detective). To learn more about Gloria's distinguished career, visit her website (gloriatayloredwards.com
). Gloria was retired, but previously worked for VCU Library, The Department of Health, Psychiatric Institute of Richmond, Department of Minority Business, Philip Morris, Capital One and The Richmond City Sheriff's Department. After losing her sister, Lora, to domestic violence in 2008, Gloria used her talents and her platform to combat and raise awareness around domestic violence. Gloria was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012, fighting and winning the battle with grace and tenacity! At the time of her passing, she was cancer free. Gloria was loved by so many and was especially adored and love by her family. Gloria was preceded in death by her mother, Nina Spain Wallace; her sister, Lora Barnes; and sister-in-law, Teresa Akigbogun. She has left to mourn her forever, her father, Albert Taylor Sr.; stepmother, Gladys Taylor; her loving and devoted husband, Larie Donaile Edwards Sr.; her son, Larie Donaile Edwards Jr.; one granddaughter, Elisa Gloria Edwards; four sisters, Joyce Langley (Curtis), Angela Muwakil, Barbara Gaines (Oliver) and Christie Hamlin (Joe); two brothers, Albert Taylor Jr. (Sarah), Bryan Taylor; two sisters-in-law, Jean Tyson Davis and Brenda Andrews; a devoted niece she carried as her daughter, Tiffany Bland; and a host of other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom she cherished and loved dearly. A memorial service will be held on December 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Mimms Funeral Home. Elder Elmo Woodbury Jr., Refuge Assembly of Yahweh, Norfolk, Va., officiator. Due to COVID-19, the family will not have a repast and for health and safety, request mask-wearing.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2021.