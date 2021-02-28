Menu
Glorious Simmons Bennett
FUNERAL HOME
Oris P. Jones Funeral Establishment - South Hill
301 West Atlantic
South Hill, VA
BENNETT, Glorious Simmons, departed this life on February 23, 2021, at her residence. She was preceded in death by her father, John Warren Simmons; and brother, John Wayne Simmons. She graduated from East End High School in 1964 and Virginia Union University in 1968 with a B.S. degree in Biology. She was a life member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. She was employed with the Virginia Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services as a Microbiologist. Glorious leaves to cherish her memories husband, Willie; daughter, Natalie; mother, Maria Simmons; sister, Betty Brown (Wayne); sister-in-law, Louise Simmons; niece, Jenika Simmons; nephews, Jabahri Simmons (Neelum), Kenneth Brown (Christine) and Michael Brown; three great-nieces, four great-nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing will be 12 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Oris P. Jones Funeral Est., 434-447-7158, orispjones.com. Graveside service Wednesday, March 3, 11 am. in St. Mark's Episcopal Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donate to St. Mark's Episcopal Church ECW, P.O. Box 227, Bracey, Va. 23919 or American Cancer Society, main.acsevents.org/goto/glorious.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Oris P. Jones Funeral Establishment - South Hill
301 West Atlantic P.O. Box 386, South Hill, VA
Mar
3
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
St. Mark's Episcopal Church Cemetery
401 Golf Drive, Bracey, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oris P. Jones Funeral Establishment - South Hill
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It's good to learn that Glorious was a fellow Soror, fellow Biology Major and a fellow microbiologist back in the day when I thought there was only me. RIP - Soror Fran Lewis-Steiner
Fran Lewis-Steiner
March 6, 2021
To Willie, Natalie and family,
Thinking of you with sympathy.
Though no words can ease what you are going through, please know how deeply you are wished peace, comfort and strength.
Anne Boome Myers and family
Anne Myers
Classmate
March 3, 2021
My condolences to the Simmons/Bennett family in the passing of your beloved Glorious , my heart is saddened too. I will keep y’all in my prayers. Love y’all , Barbara Anne Brown Finley
Barbara Finley
Family
March 3, 2021
To Willie and Natalie
All we can say is May God give you and us all the will to go on without Glorious. She was a very Important person to you and us all. Much Love !
Bettina & John Martin
Family
March 3, 2021
Willie, Natalie, Simmons and Bennett families, I'm thinking of all of you and praying that God will give you strength and comfort.
Sylvia Smith Gladden
Classmate
March 2, 2021
Sending my condolences to the family. We will all miss Soror Bennett, such a lovely person with a gigantic heart. Rest in Peace Soror.
Soror Iantha B. Smiley
March 2, 2021
I am sorry of the passing of Gloria and my condolences to the family.
She is now at peace and also as a classmate both Gloria and Billy Boy, I join other East End allumi in celebration of her life. May God bless you all!
Richard Valentine
Classmate
March 2, 2021
Our Prayers, Love & Blessings are with the Bennett Family. "With Our Deepest Sympathy"
Mr. & Mrs. Robert Spurlock
March 2, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Soror Glorius Bennett. Soror Bennett’s infectious smile is one that I will never forget. My sincerest condolences to the Bennett family and I will be praying for your strength and comfort.
Selicia Sellers
Sister
March 1, 2021
Willie, Natalie and other family members, Sorry to hear of Glorious passing. I pray for comfort as you go forward
and know the memories will give you peace
Gloria Valentine
Family
March 1, 2021
My condolences to you Billy Boy and Natalie in the loss of Glorious whom was a sweet joy to meet and talk too.May you be comforted in knowing that she is now in the hands of our father in the home he prepared for her. She had brighten his beautiful flower garden with the glowing smile she carried. Joy comes in the morning.
Vesta. Jackson
Family
March 1, 2021
My condolences to you Willie and your family on the loss of your beautiful Glorious. I pray for strength and peace as you go forward, knowing she is always in your heart and soul. Peace to you and your family.
Melissa Hartman
Friend
March 1, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Linda Addo
Family
March 1, 2021
Dr. Linda Addo and Family
February 28, 2021
To our Classmate Willie Bennett & Family May God's love heal your sorrow and may His peace replace your heartache with loving memories Our Deepest Sympathy Dea. Waverly & Marie Crosson
Marie Crosson
February 28, 2021
Sending my deepest sympathy to Willie Bennett and family in the loss of your dear wife, mother and family member. Know that my family and I send our loving thoughts to surround you during this difficult time. Dennis Winston and family
DENNIS R WINSTON
February 28, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Bennett family. May God grant you strength, peace and comfort. May Soror Bennett Rest In Peace. She will truly be missed. Racquel Dozier
Racquel Dozier
February 28, 2021
I am so sorry to know that Glorious has passed. Please accept my sincere sympathy on behalf of my family and classmates from Virginia Union University.
Alfreda Bowers White
February 28, 2021
Bill, Natalie & Simmons' family, Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Words can't express how saddened we are of Glorious, passing.
Freddie & Colleen Bennett & daughter Shian
February 28, 2021
Mrs. Maria and family we are so sorry to hear of Glorious transition she was a very humble and kind lady, we are gonna miss seeing her. We pray that God will continue to comfort and give strength to each of you. Blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God, Matt.5:8
Dannie & Deloris W. Simmons
Family
February 28, 2021
Thank you to Soror Bennett's family and friends for sharing this wonderful soul with Sigma Gamma Rho. I pray for peace and healing for you all. Truly a blessing.
Soror Christina Tillery
February 28, 2021
To Soror Natalie & the entire Bennett/Simmons family, We the Sorors of the Northeastern Region of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc express our deepest condolences to you. Life Member Glorious was a dedicated member and servant of her community. She will be missed. Natalie your Sorors remain present to assist you during this time.
Thomasina Gore, Regional Director
February 28, 2021
To WILLIE & Family
We are Indeed Saddened to hear that Glorious passed.
May God, The Ultimate Comforter and So Many Wonderful Memories of her give you Peace at this time .
Yours In Sympathy,
ROBERT And ADA TISDALE (Class of 1963)
Robert & Ada Tisdale
February 27, 2021
To: the family of Willie Bennett and the Simmons family,We say to God be the glory for the things He has done, Knowing Glorious her life was full of wonderful
concerns for others. God knew from the beginning how many lives that Glorious would touch in career, in the lab etc. Thank God for her dedication and thank God for the labor that she put in action, now is the time for her rewards, wear them proudly. God is good, God will continue to bless your family and surround them with His love.We thank God for our relationship over the years. From the Gregory family, Gloria, Queen, Joe, Ernest
God is good. Missionary/Mother Queen G. Young
Queen Young
Friend
February 27, 2021
Glorious was/ is a beacon of light for education and community fellowship. Just know that She will be missed. I am so blessed for knowing her
Alice Davis Walker
Family
February 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 25 of 25 results