BENNETT, Glorious Simmons, departed this life on February 23, 2021, at her residence. She was preceded in death by her father, John Warren Simmons; and brother, John Wayne Simmons. She graduated from East End High School in 1964 and Virginia Union University in 1968 with a B.S. degree in Biology. She was a life member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. She was employed with the Virginia Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services as a Microbiologist. Glorious leaves to cherish her memories husband, Willie; daughter, Natalie; mother, Maria Simmons; sister, Betty Brown (Wayne); sister-in-law, Louise Simmons; niece, Jenika Simmons; nephews, Jabahri Simmons (Neelum), Kenneth Brown (Christine) and Michael Brown; three great-nieces, four great-nephews, other relatives and friends. Viewing will be 12 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Oris P. Jones Funeral Est., 434-447-7158, orispjones.com
. Graveside service Wednesday, March 3, 11 am. in St. Mark's Episcopal Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donate to St. Mark's Episcopal Church ECW, P.O. Box 227, Bracey, Va. 23919 or American Cancer Society
, main.acsevents.org/goto/glorious
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.