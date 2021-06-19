Menu
Glyn F. Cotton
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
COTTON, Glyn F., passed away June 1, 2021, with his family by his side. He was a die-hard marine, a loving husband and one proud Papaw. He was born on June 22, 1944, in Montreal Quebec, Canada to Frederick Cotton and Nancy Thomas Cotton. At age 10, he began swimming for the Montreal Athletic Association which led to a strong, competitive and lifelong love of swimming. In 1976, he set the state record for the 100-meter backstroke at the Hawaii Masters Invitational. He regularly competed in swimming, marathons and triathlons. Glyn enlisted in the Marine Corps in November 1964 and served proudly with the Marine Corps and Navy until 1987. He was deployed to Vietnam and completed two tours with the 3rd Recon Battalion. He earned the Purple Heart in 1966 and the Bronze Star in 1968 for heroic acts of service. The ocean often called his name, spending weekends and summers taking his family fishing and boating on the Chesapeake Bay. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Cotton, who remained by his side every step of the way; his daughters, Ashley (Will) VanDyke, Lisa Katschke, Anne-Marie (Ian) Kaden, Stephanie (Joshua) Lamb; his brother, Tracy (Pat) Cotton; nieces and nephews, Wayne (Cathy) Cotton, Sandra (Craig) Forcese, Brian (Wendy) Cotton. His role of father and husband was outshined by his role as a Papaw to his grandchildren, Sonny, Alexandra, Elijah, Noah, Riley, Parker and Abigail. Cremation arrangements handled by the National Cremation Society. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fisherhouse.org or woundedwarriorproject.org.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God be with you in the days ahead and give you peace.
Sherry Augspurger & Roland Augspurger
Other
June 22, 2021
We are heartbroken for you and the whole family. You have been by his side every step of the way and lovingly cared for him like only you could. Always encouraging him and staying positive even through the hardest of times. We love you and are keeping you in our prayers for peace, comfort, and guidance in the days ahead.
Cathy and Ron Matthews
Family
June 19, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Roger Plante
Friend
June 19, 2021
So very sorry to hear this Barbara.
Norris Hall
June 19, 2021
Barbara, you have our deepest condolences. Glyn was such a great guy...we enjoyed our last visit with you and him so much. Love you, sending hugs.
Doug and Jo Ann Burge
Friend
June 19, 2021
Oh Barbara I'm so sorry to hear about your husband's passing. I had no idea as we were FB messaging each other today or would have expressed my sympathy. Stay strong my friend.
Marcia Kirn Humphrey
June 19, 2021
Barbara-we´re so sorry to learn of Glyn´s passing. We send our sympathy and prayers. -Alex and Ellen (Barnard) Vance
Ellen Vance
June 19, 2021
Barbara, I am so sorry to hear about your husband's passing. May your memories bring you and your family peace. Sending love.
Alicia Clayton Vidal
June 19, 2021
