COTTON, Glyn F., passed away June 1, 2021, with his family by his side. He was a die-hard marine, a loving husband and one proud Papaw. He was born on June 22, 1944, in Montreal Quebec, Canada to Frederick Cotton and Nancy Thomas Cotton. At age 10, he began swimming for the Montreal Athletic Association which led to a strong, competitive and lifelong love of swimming. In 1976, he set the state record for the 100-meter backstroke at the Hawaii Masters Invitational. He regularly competed in swimming, marathons and triathlons. Glyn enlisted in the Marine Corps in November 1964 and served proudly with the Marine Corps and Navy until 1987. He was deployed to Vietnam and completed two tours with the 3rd Recon Battalion. He earned the Purple Heart in 1966 and the Bronze Star in 1968 for heroic acts of service. The ocean often called his name, spending weekends and summers taking his family fishing and boating on the Chesapeake Bay. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Cotton, who remained by his side every step of the way; his daughters, Ashley (Will) VanDyke, Lisa Katschke, Anne-Marie (Ian) Kaden, Stephanie (Joshua) Lamb; his brother, Tracy (Pat) Cotton; nieces and nephews, Wayne (Cathy) Cotton, Sandra (Craig) Forcese, Brian (Wendy) Cotton. His role of father and husband was outshined by his role as a Papaw to his grandchildren, Sonny, Alexandra, Elijah, Noah, Riley, Parker and Abigail. Cremation arrangements handled by the National Cremation Society. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fisherhouse.org
or woundedwarriorproject.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 19, 2021.