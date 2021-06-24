Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Glynis Ross Pollard
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
518 North Washington Highway
Ashland, VA
POLLARD, Glynis Ross, 55, of Ashland, Va. entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 21, 2021. Surviving are her loving and devoted husband, Jeffery A. Pollard Sr.; her mother, Vashti B. Ross; as well as a host of family members and friends. Her remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where a walk-through viewing will be held Tuesday, June 29, 3 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be Wednesday, June 30, 11 a.m. at Roselawn Memory Gardens. www.hwdabney.com

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
518 North Washington Highway P. O. Box 528, Ashland, VA
Jun
26
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Roselawn Memory Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
30 Entries
So sorry for your loss
Paula Crump
Coworker
July 6, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Eric, Jacinta, Ethan, and Ellis Estes
Family
July 1, 2021
Sending my condolences and prayers to the family. Glynis was truly a special person and definitely will be missed.
Karen Reed Hines
Friend
June 30, 2021
Jeff Pollard and Family; We are deeply sadden to hear of your loveone passing. May your memories of Glynis be cherished forever. Always look to the Lord of Mighty. God Bless you and family. Deepest Condolences, Mike Tarrer Sr and Family
Michael Tarrer Sr.
Family
June 30, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Glynis for several years. She was smart, funny, hardworking and a lot of fun. I am truly sorry she is gone. Glynis, you are missed more than you know. My condolences to her family.
Teresa Wyatt
Coworker
June 29, 2021
Sending my Prayers for comfort and strength at this difficult time for Jeffrey and all of family. Glynis was a amazing lady she will be Missed so much
Beverly Lumpkin
Coworker
June 29, 2021
May God bless u all . I will miss Glynis but I will remember the good times we had. I can't believe u are gone!
Michelle Johnson
Friend
June 28, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Yvonne CarterHewlett
Family
June 25, 2021
Love you to heaven and back
Jenifer Crossley
Friend
June 24, 2021
My boo. The early mornings at work and how stupid we were scared and running in the building. How close we got during those times. Heck I don’t just love you and Cynthia but your entire family.
You are going to b so strongly missed. I love you babe. Watch over your family and friends ans help them get through the pain and hurt.
We have everyone in our prayers and are here for anything you need
Jenifer and Lorentee Crosslwy
Friend
June 24, 2021
We have lost a wonderful person !Love you ❤ Jeffery my heart hurts for you
Mary Bailey
Friend
June 24, 2021
My deepest condolences for your Family
Sincerely,
Edie Perkins
Edie Perkins
Coworker
June 24, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home
June 24, 2021
Prayers to the family
Linda Goodwin
Coworker
June 23, 2021
Glynis was more of a family than friend, she has a beautiful soul and heart always smiling.
I am going to miss her.
Sending my deepest condolences to the families.
Rest easy my friend.
From George and Patty Taylor
Patty Taylor
Friend
June 23, 2021
Jeff, Pollard and Ross Families: our sincerest condolences. We will mourn for a while but we will also celebrate Glynis’ warm loving heart and spirit! We love you.
Anson, Donna, & Madison and Averi Belin
Family
June 23, 2021
My was heavy when I learned of her passing. She was a funny and loveable person who alway kept me laughing with her quick wit. She will truly be missed sending prayers and love to her family
Felicia Goodman
Friend
June 23, 2021
I didn't know Glynis on a personal level, but I worked with her for several years. I do know she always seemed to have a deep awareness of what was going on, in the office, and that she radiated love for the Lord. She was mostly quiet around me, yet there were bursts of almost lethal, yet funny, sarcasm and many times, I would see her, literally shaking her head, when folks didn't act right. Smart, intuitive, funny, and aware, with a beautiful smile. Glynis left her unique mark on this world. My deepest sympathy to her family and friends.
Mary Carter
Coworker
June 23, 2021
My condolences to the Pollard/ Ross family. I will miss Glynny Pooh she was a friend and exercise partner for years. Love and prayers to the family.
Tanya Hagins Carter
Coworker
June 23, 2021
My most sincere condolences and prayers to the family. God’s many blessings.
Roslyn de Cordova
June 23, 2021
Gonna miss them hugs my lady .. definitely will be missed!
Lavell Carey
Family
June 23, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Bernita Harris
Classmate
June 23, 2021
You were a true Friend of mine , one of the sweetest and funniest people I have had the pleasure to know . Rest peacefully my friend . All my memories of you will be cherished !!!
Hester Chavis
Friend
June 23, 2021
You definitely will be missed. Such a beautiful person inside and out. Gonna miss that big smile. ❤
Kimyade Richardso-Keys
June 23, 2021
Glynis was my right hand for years and I will miss her dearly. Although I moved to Florida a few year ago, we kept in touch regularly. My thoughts and prayers go out to the whole family at this time.
Jerry Stefanski
Friend
June 23, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful coworker and friend. We will love you and miss you always. May your family find peace during this difficult time.
Mary Dieterich-Callaway
Coworker
June 23, 2021
Glynis was a beautiful soul. If you knew her, you loved her. May memories comfort you at this difficult time. Keeping your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Debbie Konecheck
Coworker
June 23, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Melvin & Sherry Green
June 23, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Jennifer Baylor
Friend
June 22, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Lathania Braxton
Friend
June 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 30 of 30 results