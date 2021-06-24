I didn't know Glynis on a personal level, but I worked with her for several years. I do know she always seemed to have a deep awareness of what was going on, in the office, and that she radiated love for the Lord. She was mostly quiet around me, yet there were bursts of almost lethal, yet funny, sarcasm and many times, I would see her, literally shaking her head, when folks didn't act right. Smart, intuitive, funny, and aware, with a beautiful smile. Glynis left her unique mark on this world. My deepest sympathy to her family and friends.

Mary Carter Coworker June 23, 2021