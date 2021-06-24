POLLARD, Glynis Ross, 55, of Ashland, Va. entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 21, 2021. Surviving are her loving and devoted husband, Jeffery A. Pollard Sr.; her mother, Vashti B. Ross; as well as a host of family members and friends. Her remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where a walk-through viewing will be held Tuesday, June 29, 3 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be Wednesday, June 30, 11 a.m. at Roselawn Memory Gardens. www.hwdabney.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2021.