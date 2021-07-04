FELDMAN, Golde Joan Steiner Lubman, passed away peacefully June 29, 2021, after a decades-long struggle with Parkinson's disease in Richmond, Va. She was 91.
Mrs. Feldman was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Duke University and earned a Master of Humanities from the University of Richmond. She had a long life of accomplishment, generosity and joy in her native Richmond and as a longtime resident of Rockville, Md. Mrs. Feldman often reminisced that she felt extremely fortunate to have had two long marriages, to Melvin Vernon Lubman and Samuel Feldman, who both preceded her in death. As an educator and benefactor, she established the Melvin V. Lubman Scholarship Fund awarded yearly to an undergraduate in psychology at Virginia Commonwealth University in 2009.
Survivors include four daughters, Hannah (Chris), Janet Lubman Rathner (Jeff), Laurie Lubman Hamburg (Steve) and Connie Vicoli (Stephen); eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at Hebrew Cemetery, N. 4th Street and Hospital Street, in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, July 7 at 10 a.m. A livestream of the funeral service can be found at blileys.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial gifts be made online or mailed to the VCU Foundation in support of the Melvin V. Lubman Scholarship Fund. Send your contribution noting 'Lubman Scholarship Fund' to VCU Foundation, Box 842039, Richmond, Virginia 23284 or make a gift online at https://www.support.vcu.edu/give
(Search>Search for a Fund>Melvin V. Lubman) or to Temple Beth Ahabah, 11211 West Franklin Street, Richmond, Va. 23220, https://www.bethahabah.org/payment.php
. The family is not receiving visitors at this time.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2021.