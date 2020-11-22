WALLACE, Goldie Lee, 90, of Farmville and Tappahannock, Va., passed away on November 20, 2020. She was an LPN at Southside Community Hospital, and loved her patients and co-workers. She enjoyed life and loved her family. Spending time with her husband and grandson brought her great joy. As a member of Farmville Baptist Church, she served her Lord and her community. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. "Buck" Wallace Jr. She is survived by one daughter, Wanda W. Durham and husband, William F., of Tappahannock, Va.; one son, D. Wayne Wallace and wife, Carol; one grandson, Joshua Blake Wallace; one stepgrandson, Clayton Jamerson of Rice, Va.; one living brother, Dale J. Lowe of Prospect, Va.; two nieces and six nephews. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Westview Cemetery, Farmville, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. at the cemetery before the service. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock, Va., is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.