Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Goodman Burnett "Budgie" Duke
FUNERAL HOME
Woodward Funeral Home
200 Fredericksburg Avenue
Louisa, VA
DUKE, Goodman Burnett "Budgie", peacefully departed his family and friends on March 5, 2021, at the age of 91. Except for two years of service in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, Budgie was a lifelong resident of Louisa County.

Budgie was a driving force in business and industry within Louisa County. He worked in the petroleum business, starting alongside his father, John A. Duke Jr. In the late 1950s, Budgie assumed the helm of Duke Oil Company and guided it through multiple mergers, culminating with its sale to Massey Wood & West in 1985, where he remained a consultant until his death. In addition to Duke Oil, Budgie's successful business ventures included Synergistics, Inc., a holding company for Gentry Drilling Corp., and Mid-Virginia Broadcasting Corp., Louisa's first radio station. He later headed Refyl, Inc., a propane cylinder company based in Orlando, Florida. Budgie was also a founding member of Louisa's first independent community bank, a member of the Board of Directors of Louisa Country Club and the CV Corporation of Virginia.

Budgie was dedicated to Louisa County, where he volunteered countless hours in service and received numerous awards in recognition for his efforts. His accomplishments included serving as a charter member of Louisa County's first rescue squad; membership in the Mineral Volunteer Fire Department, including a term as chief; Boy Scout Leader and organization of the Mineral Boys Club; membership on the Mineral Town Council and town clerkship; president of the Mineral Industrial Development Corporation; 18 years of service on the Louisa County Industrial Development Authority, where he was instrumental in bringing an airport to Louisa County; president of the Louisa Library Foundation; and recently, serving as chairman of the James River Water Authority.

Budgie was preceded in death by his parents, John Andrew and Vivian Trice Duke; sister, Mattie Powell (Patsy) Duke; and brothers, John A. Duke III and Lunsford L. (Bubba) Duke. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Rebecca Ann; his sons, Goodman Burnett (Sharon), David (Morgie) and Andrew (Mary Elizabeth); his six grandchildren, one great-grandchild; his brother, Robert E. Duke; and sisters, Betty Ann Swinson and Peggy Harris.

A celebration of Budgie's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, at Walton Park in Mineral, Virginia. There will be a private burial service for members of the family.

Arrangements are being coordinated with Woodward Funeral Home in Louisa, Virginia. Please see woodwardfuneral.com.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, for contributions to be made to the Mineral Volunteer Fire Department and the Louisa Christian Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Walton Park
Mineral, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woodward Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woodward Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Sending my deepest condolences and prayers to the Duke family. I was so saddened to hear of Budgie's passing. I have known Budgie for many years. I worked at the bank he helped started for 33 years. He was a great man. Every time I saw Budgie, he would greet me and others with a smile and asked how we were doing because he really cared. He was a big part of the development of Louisa County and deserves to be honored for it. I admired his intelligence, his vitality, his honesty and compassion. He always spoke his mind and would take action when needed. We have lost a wonderful man and I will never forget him.
Janice Moore
March 12, 2021
My condolences to the Duke family from long time Duke Oil employee
F.I. Luck
March 9, 2021
Peter and Sharon Francisco send our sympathy to the family for the passing of Uncle Budgie. One of my earliest childhood memories was having the honor of serving as the Ring Bearer in the wedding of Uncle Budgie and Aunt Becky. We have always enjoyed the family gatherings. How time goes by.
Peter Francisco
March 8, 2021
Our heartfelt condolences to the family. What a great life and leaving a special legacy behind.
Deborah A Graves
March 8, 2021
Sharon and Butch, Sending you our love during this difficult time. Celebrating a life well lived! Prayers for your entire family, David and Bonnie
David and Bonnie Reynolds
March 8, 2021
From Larry and Judy Kavanagh, we will miss Budgie greatly. He was one of our heroes, a true mover and shaker of Louisa County and a wide area beyond. We never heard anything from Budgie except positive encouragement, a vision for the future, and very good will to all. Our sympathies go to Becky and to the entire Duke family. Budgie lived a long and honorable life, and we were blessed to have him as a friend.
Lawrence and Judith Kavanagh
March 8, 2021
Budgie may have lived in Louisa his whole life, but he never forgot newcomers. Three years ago, my wife and I moved here. Often, when I walked into Obrigado's restaurant I was greeted by a friendly face. He treated me like an old friend. Budgie, certainly accomplished many important things for the community, but our favorite thing about him was his love for people. Also, we thank him for his service to our country in the Korean War. Our condolescences to His lovely wife Becky and his family.
Vincent Klug
March 8, 2021
From the family of Richard Pelton, we send our love and prayers and offer our deepest sympathies to you all for the passing of Budgie. He was a great man and wonderful friend.
Richard Pelton
March 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results