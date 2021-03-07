Sending my deepest condolences and prayers to the Duke family. I was so saddened to hear of Budgie's passing. I have known Budgie for many years. I worked at the bank he helped started for 33 years. He was a great man. Every time I saw Budgie, he would greet me and others with a smile and asked how we were doing because he really cared. He was a big part of the development of Louisa County and deserves to be honored for it. I admired his intelligence, his vitality, his honesty and compassion. He always spoke his mind and would take action when needed. We have lost a wonderful man and I will never forget him.

Janice Moore March 12, 2021