DUKE, Goodman Burnett "Budgie", peacefully departed his family and friends on March 5, 2021, at the age of 91. Except for two years of service in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, Budgie was a lifelong resident of Louisa County.
Budgie was a driving force in business and industry within Louisa County. He worked in the petroleum business, starting alongside his father, John A. Duke Jr. In the late 1950s, Budgie assumed the helm of Duke Oil Company and guided it through multiple mergers, culminating with its sale to Massey Wood & West in 1985, where he remained a consultant until his death. In addition to Duke Oil, Budgie's successful business ventures included Synergistics, Inc., a holding company for Gentry Drilling Corp., and Mid-Virginia Broadcasting Corp., Louisa's first radio station. He later headed Refyl, Inc., a propane cylinder company based in Orlando, Florida. Budgie was also a founding member of Louisa's first independent community bank, a member of the Board of Directors of Louisa Country Club and the CV Corporation of Virginia.
Budgie was dedicated to Louisa County, where he volunteered countless hours in service and received numerous awards in recognition for his efforts. His accomplishments included serving as a charter member of Louisa County's first rescue squad; membership in the Mineral Volunteer Fire Department, including a term as chief; Boy Scout Leader and organization of the Mineral Boys Club; membership on the Mineral Town Council and town clerkship; president of the Mineral Industrial Development Corporation; 18 years of service on the Louisa County Industrial Development Authority, where he was instrumental in bringing an airport to Louisa County; president of the Louisa Library Foundation; and recently, serving as chairman of the James River Water Authority.
Budgie was preceded in death by his parents, John Andrew and Vivian Trice Duke; sister, Mattie Powell (Patsy) Duke; and brothers, John A. Duke III and Lunsford L. (Bubba) Duke. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Rebecca Ann; his sons, Goodman Burnett (Sharon), David (Morgie) and Andrew (Mary Elizabeth); his six grandchildren, one great-grandchild; his brother, Robert E. Duke; and sisters, Betty Ann Swinson and Peggy Harris.
A celebration of Budgie's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, at Walton Park in Mineral, Virginia. There will be a private burial service for members of the family.
Arrangements are being coordinated with Woodward Funeral Home in Louisa, Virginia. Please see woodwardfuneral.com
.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, for contributions to be made to the Mineral Volunteer Fire Department and the Louisa Christian Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.