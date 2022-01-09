BROWN, The Rev. Gordon Thomas, Jr., 74, of Midlothian, Va., claimed the promise of the resurrection January 3, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ann Foster Brown; son, Matthew Foster Brown (Carrie Beth Hensley Brown); daughter, Sarah Nelson-Bush (David Bush); granddaughter, Rachel Ann Nelson; cousin, Betsy Hare Buchtel (Mark Buchtel); stepsister, France Purcell-Abbott (James Abbott); and almost son, Ronald D. Pieronski. He graduated from Bridgewater College and went on to earn a master's degree from Wesley Theological Seminary. Tom was a pastor in the Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church. He most recently served Ivey UMC in Colonial Heights, Va. and St. Luke's UMC in N. Chesterfield, Va. He also served Main Street UMC, South Boston Va., Southview UMC of Roanoke, Va., Washington Farm UMC of Alexandria, Va., Providence UMC of Suffolk, Va. and Gainesville/Woodland charge of Northern Va. Since 1993, Tom was very active as a spiritual director in Emmaus, both in the Southside Community and the Richmond Community. From 2006 to 2018, he was Community Spiritual Director in the Richmond Community. He served on teams of Emmaus walks, Chrysalis flights and Epiphany weekends—67 in all. Tom was a volunteer EMT and firefighter; later, he became a police chaplain, last serving Chesterfield County. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tom was a Fleming classmate. My vocation has been as a Lutheran Pastor. As a teen Tom was a fine person and his vocation is a tribute to his long and deep faith. My sympathy and blessings to all the family
Rev Dr James Cobb
January 9, 2022
Such wonderful memories of early
years including sister Fran. Vid bless the family.
Rebecca Cronk Fariss Bailey
Friend
January 9, 2022
I have nothing but the best of memories of Tom from our days at William Fleming High School. I recall more than one after school touch football game in a vacant lot on Roanoke's Lee Avenue in which Tom was among the participants. My sincere thoughts of sympathy go out to his family (Romans 10:9).
John Scyphers
School
January 9, 2022
Tom and I were good friends from eighth grade on, often walking to school together. We both attended Huntington Court UMC and were on the bell choir. I have many fond memories of our time together, as so many do. God bless Tom and his family; the rest of us will be along shortly.
Rick Creasy
Friend
January 9, 2022
Mrs. Tom, please accept my condolences. It's been a pleasure serving Rev. Tom. I looked forward to those Sunday nights for fourteen months. Prayers and blessings always. A remarkable man Rev. Tom.