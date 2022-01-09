BROWN, The Rev. Gordon Thomas, Jr., 74, of Midlothian, Va., claimed the promise of the resurrection January 3, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ann Foster Brown; son, Matthew Foster Brown (Carrie Beth Hensley Brown); daughter, Sarah Nelson-Bush (David Bush); granddaughter, Rachel Ann Nelson; cousin, Betsy Hare Buchtel (Mark Buchtel); stepsister, France Purcell-Abbott (James Abbott); and almost son, Ronald D. Pieronski. He graduated from Bridgewater College and went on to earn a master's degree from Wesley Theological Seminary. Tom was a pastor in the Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church. He most recently served Ivey UMC in Colonial Heights, Va. and St. Luke's UMC in N. Chesterfield, Va. He also served Main Street UMC, South Boston Va., Southview UMC of Roanoke, Va., Washington Farm UMC of Alexandria, Va., Providence UMC of Suffolk, Va. and Gainesville/Woodland charge of Northern Va. Since 1993, Tom was very active as a spiritual director in Emmaus, both in the Southside Community and the Richmond Community. From 2006 to 2018, he was Community Spiritual Director in the Richmond Community. He served on teams of Emmaus walks, Chrysalis flights and Epiphany weekends—67 in all. Tom was a volunteer EMT and firefighter; later, he became a police chaplain, last serving Chesterfield County. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.