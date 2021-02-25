LIDDLE, Gordon Carl, 86, Goochland, Va., formerly of Rockdale, N.Y., passed away on Friday, February 19.



Born on January 27, 1935, in Margaretville, N.Y., he was a dairy farmer. He loved long walks, watching birds, and mowing the lawn.



He was preceded in death by his parents (Carl and Rose); sisters (Gladys and Carol); wife (Ruth), stepson (Roger); and grandson (Michael). He is survived by his seven children, Kevin and Teresa Liddle, Pitcher, N.Y., Garth Liddle, Eaton, N.Y., Dale and Corina Liddle, Gum Spring, Va., Kenny Liddle, Chester, Va., Debbie Liddle, Henrico, Va., David and Erika Liddle, Louisa, Va. and Nancy Lutz, Forestport, N.Y.; two stepdaughters, Robin and Grady Lasher, Garrattsville, N.Y. and Roxanne and Phil Smith, Grandville, Pa.; 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.



The family will hold a private memorial service and spread his ashes in Margaretville, N.Y. later this year.



Donations in his memory can be made to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2021.