THOMPSON, Gordon A., Sr., 65, of Quinton, Va., died January 13, 2022. Surviving are two sons, Gordon A. Jr. (Shelia) and Ross M. Thompson; mother, Bernice Thompson; sister, Theresa Fisher; two nieces, a great-niece, a great-nephew, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Friday, January 21 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 22 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Sean Young officiating. Interment Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery, New Kent, Va. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 15 to Jan. 20, 2022.