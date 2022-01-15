Menu
Gordon A. Thompson Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
THOMPSON, Gordon A., Sr., 65, of Quinton, Va., died January 13, 2022. Surviving are two sons, Gordon A. Jr. (Shelia) and Ross M. Thompson; mother, Bernice Thompson; sister, Theresa Fisher; two nieces, a great-niece, a great-nephew, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Friday, January 21 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 22 at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Sean Young officiating. Interment Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery, New Kent, Va. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 15 to Jan. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
21
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Jan
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Keeping the family in my prayers during this difficult time. Know that God will see you through.
Denise Johnson
January 21, 2022
Condolences to family of Gordon Thompson may God comfort and keep yall in this trying times
Walter &Linda Jones
Friend
January 20, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
January 20, 2022
Sending heartfelt words of comfort to the family. I will hold on to all the memories. Take your rest my little brother.
Wanda Braud
Family
January 18, 2022
So Sorry roof Gordan Passing a very Nice Young man praying for strength for the Family during this Strom in your lives,RIP my Friend
John Coleman
Friend
January 17, 2022
I am going to miss my friend, Gordon. We always had lengthy conversations with each other. I enjoyed his company immensely. Gordon had unlimited musical talent. Rest, my friend. I loved you, but God loves you more.
Norma Tyler
Friend
January 16, 2022
Prayers and sympathy to the family. Gordon was an inspiration to all he came in contact with. He will be remembered for his kindness, love, singing, playing his guitar at SLBC, his smile, sharp looking suits, performing in the SRO band for years, and much more.
Minister Leila Christian Holmes
Friend
January 16, 2022
