BRIZENDINE, Grace A., 87, of Little Plymouth, passed away April 13, 2022. Music and reading played important roles in her life, but her family was her greatest love. She was preceded in death by her dear husband, Lee Roy Brizendine; and son-in-law, Howard Langley. Grace is survived by her children, Neil Brizendine (Sherwood), Susan Langley, Pam Thompson (Edward), Curtis Brizendine (Kim) and Joanie Gordon (Charlie); a sister, Ann Fary (Ed); a brother, Bill Ammons (Dallas); eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thanks to her caregivers, Stacy Conner, Jane Waxmunski, Nancy Tench, Lori Bunn and Taylor A. Miller. We hold a deep appreciation to all of them for their kindness, love and support. The family will receive friends 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 27 at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th St., West Point, with a funeral service beginning at 3 p.m. Interment will follow in Olivet Baptist Church Cemetery, Shanghai, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Indian Rivers (4 Paws) Human Society, P.O. 264, Aylett, Va. 23009 or Alzheimer's Association
, act.alz.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2022.