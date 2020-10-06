BAUER, Grace C., 94, died of complications from COVID-19 on September 28, 2020, in Henrico County. She was born on January 28, 1926, in Patchogue, N.Y., to Matthew and Margaret Robelen. Her husband, Louis Bauer, who served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific during World War II, died in 1994. Grace is survived by her brother, Donald Robelen (Sue) of Manakin-Sabot. She also is survived by nephews, Doug Robelen (Amy) of Glen Allen, Va., Keith Robelen (Aline) of Charlotte, N.C. and Erik Robelen (Sheila Walsh) of Silver Spring, Md. In addition, she is survived by nephews, Michael Haman of Winchester, N.H., Frank Mappes of Jeffersonville, N.Y., Hank Mappes (Janice) of Plano, Texas; niece, Pat Lekas of Worcester, Mass.; and her devoted friend, Barbara Niegocki of Ridge, N.Y. Grace was an avid walker for many years, and finished her morning walk before most people got out of bed. She had a special talent for home decoration. Grace loved to read, play cards, laugh and joke and talk with friends. Above all, she loved her family and stayed in close contact. She never missed making a call or sending a card for a birthday or holiday. Grace moved to the Richmond area in 2001. She grew up on Long Island and graduated from Patchogue High School in 1944. She spent most of her adult life on Long Island, and worked for many years as a receptionist for the law firm Pelletreau and Pelletreau in Patchogue. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, at 1 p.m. at Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 8200 Woodman Road, Henrico, Va. 23228. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Grace Bauer can be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2020.