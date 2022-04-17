GAMMON, Grace Webb, December 28, 1922 to April 2, 2022.



She is survived by her loving husband, Carroll Gammon.



She was loved by her family, friends and especially her God.



When tomorrow starts without me



I know how much you love me as much as I love you,



And each time you think of me I know you will miss me too.



But when tomorrow starts without me please try to understand



that an angel came and called my name and took me by my hand.



So, when tomorrow starts without me



Don't think we are far apart, for every time you think of me



I'm right their in your heart. I loved you always and will always will.



Love Gracie



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2022.