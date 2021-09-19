Coastal Cremations and Funeral Care - Zephyrhills Chapel
4911 Allen Rd
Zephyrhills, FL
GLAZENER, Grace, 81, of San Antonio, Florida, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021. She was born in Farmville, Virginia and moved to Florida in 2005 from Richmond, Virginia. Grace was a registered nurse, Baptist in faith, an avid reader and enjoyed music, going to concerts and going out to dinner with her friends.
Grace is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Renee; her niece, Amy Wehner; and nephew, Mark Glazener. Grace was predeceased by her brother, Edwin.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Coastal Cremations and Funeral Care - Zephyrhills Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Coastal Cremations and Funeral Care - Zephyrhills Chapel.
3 Entries
Mom was born independent and died a Patriot. I was blessed to be born with her as my loving Mother and I, her only child. She deserves so much more credit than I ever gave her. But I hope she knew when I said "I love you mom" I meant forever and always. Love you mom, to the moon and back. I miss you so much, but I love you more, be free because you are. You always were.
Cheryl Renee'
September 19, 2021
Cheryl Renee'
September 19, 2021
I was so sorry to learn of Grace's passing. We met in nursing school and she was my maid of honor. I lost contact with her many years ago. I am so sorry for your loss, but glad that she was in my life. RIP Grace.