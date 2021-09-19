Mom was born independent and died a Patriot. I was blessed to be born with her as my loving Mother and I, her only child. She deserves so much more credit than I ever gave her. But I hope she knew when I said "I love you mom" I meant forever and always. Love you mom, to the moon and back. I miss you so much, but I love you more, be free because you are. You always were.

Cheryl Renee' September 19, 2021