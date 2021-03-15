LYNCH, Grace Anne, went to join her husband, Bob, in heaven on March 11, 2021. She passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was a devoted Christian and proud mother and grandmother. Her two favorite places were the garden and in front of her easel. She was a master of both gardening and oil painting. She is survived by her children, Peter Lynch (Heather), Matthew Lynch (Kathy) and Mary Bowles (Tim); and her five granddaughters, Alli, Julia, and Claire Lynch and Grace and Anna Bowles. She will be deeply missed by her siblings, Larry Johnson, Monica Jones and Fran White. A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Hollywood Cemetery, 412 S. Cherry St., Richmond, Va. 23220. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the ALS Association.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2021.