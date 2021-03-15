Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Grace Anne Lynch
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
LYNCH, Grace Anne, went to join her husband, Bob, in heaven on March 11, 2021. She passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was a devoted Christian and proud mother and grandmother. Her two favorite places were the garden and in front of her easel. She was a master of both gardening and oil painting. She is survived by her children, Peter Lynch (Heather), Matthew Lynch (Kathy) and Mary Bowles (Tim); and her five granddaughters, Alli, Julia, and Claire Lynch and Grace and Anna Bowles. She will be deeply missed by her siblings, Larry Johnson, Monica Jones and Fran White. A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Hollywood Cemetery, 412 S. Cherry St., Richmond, Va. 23220. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the ALS Association.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Hollywood Cemetery
412 S. Cherry St., Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Parham
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Parham.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I have known Grace for many years at Community Bible Study. She knew her Bible! Her wisdom and insights are greatly missed, as was her friendship.
Kate Strickland
March 16, 2021
I was in Community Bible Study classes with Grace. She will be truly missed. Praying her family as they grieve over their loss
Vickie Crumpton
March 15, 2021
We have very good memories of Grace and Bob both in Schenectady and Richmond.
Bill and MaryLiz Leitch
March 15, 2021
grace was one of a kind and will be missed. Condolences to the family.
Nancy Kerner Broaddus
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results