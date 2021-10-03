Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Grace Marie Strauss Ryan
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
RYAN, Grace Marie Strauss, 97, of Richmond, died Friday, September 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johan A. Ryan III; and son, John A. Ryan IV. She is survived by her sons, Timothy K. Ryan (Robyn) and Patrick J. Ryan; daughter, Mary Ann Shipley; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Mary Mother of the Church Abbey, 12829 River Road, Richmond, Va. 23238.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Mary Mother of the Church Abbey
12829 River Road, Richmond, VA
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sincerest Sympathies to Pat, Tim, and Mary Ann. Grace was so loved! It's sad that she is no longer here, but glad that she is no longer in pain. She lived a full long life and touched the hearts of so many with her words of advice and help.
Dawn M Butcher
Family
October 16, 2021
