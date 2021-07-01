PARKS, Gracelyn Moore, 88, of Petersburg, passed away at the hospital on Saturday, June 26, 2021, attended by family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Victor "Skippy" Parks III; parents, Claude Lee "Shake" Moore and Grace Kearse Moore; and grandson, Benjamin Lewis Parks. Born January 20, 1933, in Columbia, S.C., she lived in Charleston, S.C., Bronxville, N.Y., Savannah, Ga., Jacksonville and Palm Beach, Fla., but resided in Petersburg over 65 years. After her debut in Jacksonville, she graduated from Hollins College (now University) in Roanoke, Va., with a degree in Economics. Past service to the community included being on the boards of Bollingbrook School, Petersburg General Hospital Authority and the Petersburg Home for Ladies, the latter for 28 years. Social service activities include past president of The Woman's Club, Petersburg Garden Club, a charter member of Raleigh Parish Garden Club and several bridge clubs, including co-founding T.H.E. Bridge Club 60 years ago. She was also active in the Altar Guild of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and especially fond of arranging the flowers for the altars. Gracelyn is survived by her two sons, Victor Lee Parks (Ursula) of Houston, Texas and Lewis Minor Parks (Jeanette) of North Chesterfield, Va.; and granddaughter, Allyson Claire Parks of Seattle, Wash. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, with a reception there, followed by a private interment in Blandford Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 110 N. Union St., Petersburg, Va. 23803, the Petersburg Home for Ladies, 911 Jefferson St., Petersburg, Va. 23803, or Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Rd., Petersburg, Va. 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jul. 1, 2021.