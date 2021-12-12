CARLTON, Graham Ashton, Jr., passed away on December 3, 2021, after a valiant fight with cancer. He was 83 years old.



Ash, as he liked to be called, was born in Richmond, Virginia on January 6, 1938, to Margaret Fugate and Graham Ashton Carlton Sr.



At a young age, golf became an important part of Ash's life. He started caddying at the Hermitage Country Club when he was 12 years old; at one point, he caddied for the U.S. Open Champion, Tommy Bolt. Ash went on to become a scratch handicapper, playing on golf teams for both the University of Richmond and the United States Army.



When asked about his career, Ash would comment in his signature dry wit delivery that he was on a "10-year plan," changing jobs every 10 years. He was VP of Security Tire, VP at Caudle Construction, a partner in the Virginia Golf Development Company and finally became a Business Intermediary.



After retirement, Ash moved from Northern Virginia to Naples, Florida, where he married Mary Frances "Fran" Bartemes. Ash and Fran's life in Naples revolved around their many friends, golf, travel excursions and as volunteers with Baby Basics. Their love was truly… "lovelier the second time around" (Frank Sinatra).



Those who knew Ash will remember him as kind and loving, a true Southern gentleman who was always concerned with the needs of others.



Ash was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Jeanne Bowman; and youngest granddaughter, Margaret (Maggie) Robinson. He is survived by his wife, Fran; his sister, Virginia Claire; his two daughters, Lisa Stonestreet (Lyle) and Lynne Polinski (Scott); and his grandchildren, Ashley Carlton and Grant and Ryan Polinski. He is also survived by his stepchildren, David McWhorter and Beth Monsour; and his stepgrandchildren, Alexander and Cavin McWhorter, Molly, Macy and Riley Monsour; and extended family and friends who will love and miss him always.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.