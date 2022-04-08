WILLIAMS, Graham Chandler, 75, died Wednesday, April 5, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Chandler was born September 26, 1946 to L. Randolph and Mildred Williams in Clarksville, Virginia.



He was predeceased by his parents; and a son, Robert "Bert" Ryland Musick.



Chandler is survived by his wife, Robbie; and four children, Perry (Tina), Lewis (Jocelyn), Elizabeth, Elizabeth Musick; and a daughter-in-law, Katie.



Chandler's special pride was his grandchildren, Drew and Clay Turner, Tommy, Julia, Ellie, Graham, Mason and Mia Williams, A. V. and Ryland Musick. Chandler often said "life is a legacy" and his family can attest to the enduring gifts he bestowed upon them: his time, talents, devotion to family, respect and his faith in God.



Chandler graduated from VMI, where he had been the 1st Battalion Commander. His years at VMI introduced him to men who remained significant throughout his life. After VMI, he served two years commanding a basic training company at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Then he began a career with Pfizer Pharmaceuticals that lasted over three decades. Chandler quickly demonstrated how his gregarious personality, his incredible memory of names and backgrounds and his expert knowledge of medications proved to advance him to Pfizer's top Hall of Fame award achieved by only two percent of managers nationally.



Chandler played tennis and golf at Willow Oaks Country Club. He loved canoeing and camping on the James River, water and snow skiing. He was a master woodworker and, most of all, a teller of many colorful stories.



Chandler's faith played an important part in his life. He served Manakin Episcopal Church in many leadership roles. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Boys Home of Virginia. He was a past president of the Midlothian Rotary. Chandler's family will receive family and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 10 at Bliley's - Central Chapel.



A service celebrating Chandler's life will be held on Monday, April 11 at 2 p.m. at River Road Church, Baptist, 8000 River Road.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Chandler to the Boys Home of Virginia, 414 Boys Home Road, Covington, Va. 24426, Manakin Episcopal Church, 985 Huguenot Trail, Midlothian, Va. 23113, or the ALS Foundation, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, Va. 22209.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2022.