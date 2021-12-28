AUSTIN, Granton Len, 53, of New Kent County, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Austin. He is survived by his mother, Betty Austin Haislop; two children, Granton and Gamble Austin; brothers, Wray (Beth), Steve and Larry Austin; nieces, Kaylee (Jacob) and Andie (Hunter). Fond memories may be shared and more at www.nelsenrichmond.com
. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 30, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held Friday, December 31, at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2021.