Granton Len Austin
AUSTIN, Granton Len, 53, of New Kent County, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Austin. He is survived by his mother, Betty Austin Haislop; two children, Granton and Gamble Austin; brothers, Wray (Beth), Steve and Larry Austin; nieces, Kaylee (Jacob) and Andie (Hunter). Fond memories may be shared and more at www.nelsenrichmond.com. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 30, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held Friday, December 31, at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Dec
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dec
31
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Will miss your handsome face and lovable sense of humor. Truly felt you were my third son. Loved you just as much.
Flora Gunderson
December 30, 2021
