To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
I helped to take care of your wife when she was inpatient. We are all thinking of you and your family during this uneasy time.
B
September 15, 2021
Snow
April 6, 2021
Laurent, I'm so sorry to learn that Gray passed away so unexpectedly. I remember how crazy you were about each other at a cook out at Tuck and Arlene's, must have been around 1993? How exciting that you have 3 children together. I'm so sorry. Carole
Carole Meyre, Raleigh
April 4, 2021
Laurent, sorry to hear of your wife's passing. Hold tight to your memories of her during this difficult time.