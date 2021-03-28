Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Gray Harriss Robert
ROBERT, Gray Harriss, of Henrico, Virginia, passed away on March 5, 2021, at the tender age of 56.

She was a devoted and passionate mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend to many.

Her spark, love and empathy touched others in profound ways.

She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Laurent; her children, Julien, Ian and Zoe; her parents, Ted and Mary; brothers, Tim and Tom; and her family in both America and France.

Gray's inspirational life was celebrated on March 11, during a family ceremony.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
I helped to take care of your wife when she was inpatient. We are all thinking of you and your family during this uneasy time.
B
September 15, 2021
Snow
April 6, 2021
Laurent, I'm so sorry to learn that Gray passed away so unexpectedly. I remember how crazy you were about each other at a cook out at Tuck and Arlene's, must have been around 1993? How exciting that you have 3 children together. I'm so sorry. Carole
Carole Meyre, Raleigh
April 4, 2021
Laurent, sorry to hear of your wife's passing. Hold tight to your memories of her during this difficult time.
Michael J Letson
March 29, 2021
