ROBERT, Gray Harriss, of Henrico, Virginia, passed away on March 5, 2021, at the tender age of 56.



She was a devoted and passionate mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend to many.



Her spark, love and empathy touched others in profound ways.



She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Laurent; her children, Julien, Ian and Zoe; her parents, Ted and Mary; brothers, Tim and Tom; and her family in both America and France.



Gray's inspirational life was celebrated on March 11, during a family ceremony.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.