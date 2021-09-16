Menu
Grayson Meredith Atkinson
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA
ATKINSON, Grayson Meredith, has claimed the Christian's promise "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord". At the age of 93 he passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, September 13, 2021. Born August 13, 1928 in Louisa County he lived and worked on the Atkinson family farm with his parents and 14 siblings for 30 years. In January 1959, he married the love of his life, Barbara. The two united their lives into one and created a new family where they've lived happily for the last 62 years. His work ethic developed as a youth remained consistent throughout his life as he pushed himself to be a role model provider. He was content with life and always happy while working or doing for others. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; three children, Jeff (Janet), Dennis, Tammy (Steve); four grandchildren, Grayson (Renee), Jessica (James), Austin, Autumn; and two great-grandsons, Emmitt and Afton. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Graveside services will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, September 18 in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. The family is saddened at his passing but celebrate his achievements of living a full life of integrity, dignity, honesty, humility, faithfulness and love. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." Rest in peace Poppa, we love you.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
Sep
18
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Westhampton Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
Aunt Barbara, Jeff, Dennis, and Tammy. I was saddened too hear of Uncle Grayson's passing. There are not enough words to adequately express my feelings for him. He always, always met me with a warm friendly smile that immediately put me at ease. With the family being as big as it is gatherings could be intimidating and chaotic at times. I always looked for him at our gatherings. He would always playfully needle me about something, which too be honest, I really enjoyed because I knew he cared for me, as he did all of us. Over the last ten years, maybe longer now that I think about it, the family gathering's have not happened very often for various reasons. I will miss those encounters with him. The last five or so times we did see each other we would talk about having a foot race between the two of us. I always asked for a head start if we raced because at that juncture I was having issues with my legs and balance. He'd look at me and smile and, next time then. At the time I think the only think he and I could do was shuffle along like two "Ole Men". There has never been as fine a man born as Uncle Grayson. Few men could fill his shoes and stick too his Godly upbringing such as this man did. I love him, I am proud of him, and I will miss him dearly. Sue and I hope to make the graveside service but may be held back by my sinus infection. I've been doing real good since May when Sue and I contracted the COVID-19 virus while visiting some of our grandkids in Mobile Alabama. I'll be there with you in spirit if I can't break this darn fever before morning. Donald Keith
Donald Keith
Family
September 18, 2021
Love & Prayers To The Family & Friends...
John & Mary Peace
Work
September 17, 2021
Our heartfelt sympathy to family and friends.
Holly Grove Volunteer Rescue Squad, Inc.
Family
September 16, 2021
