ATKINSON, Grayson Meredith, has claimed the Christian's promise "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord". At the age of 93 he passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, September 13, 2021. Born August 13, 1928 in Louisa County he lived and worked on the Atkinson family farm with his parents and 14 siblings for 30 years. In January 1959, he married the love of his life, Barbara. The two united their lives into one and created a new family where they've lived happily for the last 62 years. His work ethic developed as a youth remained consistent throughout his life as he pushed himself to be a role model provider. He was content with life and always happy while working or doing for others. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; three children, Jeff (Janet), Dennis, Tammy (Steve); four grandchildren, Grayson (Renee), Jessica (James), Austin, Autumn; and two great-grandsons, Emmitt and Afton. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Graveside services will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, September 18 in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
. The family is saddened at his passing but celebrate his achievements of living a full life of integrity, dignity, honesty, humility, faithfulness and love. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." Rest in peace Poppa, we love you.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 16, 2021.