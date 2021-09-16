Aunt Barbara, Jeff, Dennis, and Tammy. I was saddened too hear of Uncle Grayson's passing. There are not enough words to adequately express my feelings for him. He always, always met me with a warm friendly smile that immediately put me at ease. With the family being as big as it is gatherings could be intimidating and chaotic at times. I always looked for him at our gatherings. He would always playfully needle me about something, which too be honest, I really enjoyed because I knew he cared for me, as he did all of us. Over the last ten years, maybe longer now that I think about it, the family gathering's have not happened very often for various reasons. I will miss those encounters with him. The last five or so times we did see each other we would talk about having a foot race between the two of us. I always asked for a head start if we raced because at that juncture I was having issues with my legs and balance. He'd look at me and smile and, next time then. At the time I think the only think he and I could do was shuffle along like two "Ole Men". There has never been as fine a man born as Uncle Grayson. Few men could fill his shoes and stick too his Godly upbringing such as this man did. I love him, I am proud of him, and I will miss him dearly. Sue and I hope to make the graveside service but may be held back by my sinus infection. I've been doing real good since May when Sue and I contracted the COVID-19 virus while visiting some of our grandkids in Mobile Alabama. I'll be there with you in spirit if I can't break this darn fever before morning. Donald Keith

Donald Keith Family September 18, 2021