COLES, Gregory Dale "Dirty Red", 64, of Goochland, Va., departed this life Sunday, December 13, 2020. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gail Coles; son, Gregory Brooks; mother, Juanita Coles; and other loving relatives and friends. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Rd., Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2020.