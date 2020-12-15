COLES, Gregory Dale "Dirty Red", 64, of Goochland, Va., departed this life Sunday, December 13, 2020. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gail Coles; son, Gregory Brooks; mother, Juanita Coles; and other loving relatives and friends. His remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Rd., Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2020.
So sorry you had to leave us one year ago. You will always be missed. RIP our friend
Richard and Jacqueline N Ross
Friend
December 20, 2021
Gail so sorry to hear of your loss. Condolences to you and family. You are in my prayers and thoughts. May the Lord continue to strengthen, comfort and give you & your family peace during this time. Love you all!
Valarie Fleming
December 28, 2020
To Gail, Greg, Jr. & Family
I send sincere condolences and prayers to you and your family.
My heart is heavy and I Love You All.
Angela Booker
December 28, 2020
Our condolences to you and the family, so sorry for your lost...I think about you often LT....you are in my thoughts and prayers. Please keep in touch
Karla Bowers-Franklin
December 18, 2020
Gail, I am so sorry for your loss. Gregory was a sweet and kind person. I pray for you and your family to find peace in the coming days. Just hold to God´s unchanging hand.
Robbie Cosby
December 18, 2020
My heart goes out to you and your family at this time.
Gayle Loving Smith
December 18, 2020
God Bless Your Family Sorry for your loss.
Judy Brown
December 18, 2020
To the Coles and Hopkins family I am so sorry for your loss of your love one Gregory. Sending condolences and praying for you all at this difficult time. Praying that God will comfort each of you and grant you all peace. Love you all
Carolyn Bates Beaudion
December 17, 2020
To Coles family
My condolences and love to you all
Samantha Lyttle Cunningham
December 17, 2020
My condolences to the family. Gregory was my classmate, Class of GHS 1975. RIP
Matthew D Britt IV
December 17, 2020
To the family remember the good times and know that he was loved by many! Will miss you Gregory. RIP
Yvonne Hopkins
December 17, 2020
To Gail, and Family,
I realized I have known Greg for 40 years and He was a kind and gentle soul ever since I met him. Our prayers and deepest condolences go out to you and the Family. We will be in touch, Love you
Donna Marie Britt
December 17, 2020
To Gail and Family, we were so blessed to have had Gregory Dale as a friend and are deeply saddened to hear of Gregory Dale´s passing. Gregory, had such a wonderful personality, kind smile, spirit of helping others and an infectious laugh. He will be missed terribly. Our deepest condolences to both you and the family. God´s blessings and comfort to each of you.
John DeWayne Robinson
December 17, 2020
To the Coles Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. We pray that God will continue to strengthen and keep you in this hour of bereavement.
Artto & Lorine Fleming & Family
December 17, 2020
To Steve and Family,
We extend our heartfelt sympathy to you all at this time. Please know that you are in our every prayer. May the love and peace of God comfort you.
Love,
Bryant, Sharon, and Family
Tappahannock, Va
Sharon D Young
December 17, 2020
To: The Coles and Hopkins Families
"Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted." Matthew 5:4
Although it´s difficult today to see beyond the sorrow, may you find comfort in knowing that you are not alone. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. We pray that God will continue to strengthen and keep you in this hour of bereavement.
Connie Christian Mormon & Family
December 17, 2020
To Gail and the Coles Family - we were crushed to hear of Gregory's passing. May God comfort you during this difficult time. We will remember Gregory by his kind and gentle spirit and his smile that would brighten up anyone's day. Please accept our sincere condolences.
Regina H. Davis, Donnie & Brian Hicks
December 17, 2020
I was sadden to hear about Gregory's passing. Heartfelt prayers and Condolences to the entire family. May God bless and give strength to get through this difficult time. Love you all.
Michael D. Gray
December 17, 2020
To the entire Cole´s family,
We are saddened to hear of Gregory´s passing and extend our deepest condolences. "Red" will be missed tremendously, there is comfort knowing he enjoyed life to the fullest. Our prayers are with you
R & L Hope
Ron & LaVerne Hope
December 17, 2020
Condolences to Gail and the coles Family blessing and prayers for you!
Walter (ROB) Robinson
December 16, 2020
Condolences to Gail and the Coles Family . Our Thoughts and prayers are with you all. Gregory D, you will definitely be missed. God Bless you all. Jane and Shorty Dandridge..
Jane & Shorty Dandridge
December 16, 2020
My condolences to the Coles Family. Peace n blessings to you all. RIP my bro. Love you....
David Snead
December 16, 2020
To Gail and the entire Cole family, the Taylor family extends our heartfelt sympathy following the passing of Gregory. Not only we are praying your strength, but we are hopeful you will find comfort in knowing that other's care. Be blessed!
Howard L Taylor
December 16, 2020
My condolences to the family during this difficult time.
Shelia W Scott
December 16, 2020
To Mrs.Nita Coles and Gail,condolences on the loss of Greg,may you find comfort and strength in the Lord.
Alfreda Hatcher
December 16, 2020
Gail we are so sorry for your loss, Gregory was such a awesome guy he will be greatly missed. Love William Rose Arthur and Ashley
Rose Leabough
December 16, 2020
To the Coles family, we are saddened to hear of Greg's passing. You are in our prayers .
Howard and Glenda Leabough
December 16, 2020
To Gail and the entire Coles family,you are in our prayers.Gregory will be miss .Always was friendly and jolly.
Jean and James Randolph
December 16, 2020
Sending our love and deepest sympathy to the Coles family
(Smith Family)Barbara , Dorothy Shirley. Arlene
December 15, 2020
May God comfort you and your family.
Crystal S. Taylor
December 15, 2020
To Gail and the entire family, Words can't take away the hurt and pain you're feeling, but we want you to know how much we are going to miss Gregory. He will always be in our hearts. Our prayers and thoughts to all.
Richard and Jacqueline Ross
December 15, 2020
Love U Always
Pamela Hicks Johnson
December 15, 2020
My absolute condolences to Gail, Mrs. J. Coles and the entire family of Gregory Dale! Will truly miss him!!! Such a light in my life and to the world!!! Love to you all....
Ronee Martin
December 15, 2020
To Cindy and the entire family. I am so sorry to hear about Gregory"s passing. Sending my sincere condolences and prayers to you all.
Carla Gray
December 15, 2020
Gail,
I am so sorry to hear this. I am praying for you and your family.
Susan Arnett
December 15, 2020
To Gail & Family
We send sincere condolences and prayers to you and the family.
The Bookers
Larry. Sr, Angela & Larry, Jr.