DANIEL, Mr. Gregory Lynn, of Odessa, Fla., joined our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. He was born on June 1, 1961, to Ken and Betsy Daniel. He is survived by his wife, Vicki; brothers, Kent (Garlene) and Bart (Anne); sisters-in-law, Linda Young, Sandra Y. Smith; brother-in-law, Marty Young; and numerous nieces and nephews. Greg grew up in Culpeper County, Va. He was born with a passion for a simple life, exploring and creativity. These gifts allowed him to achieve his degree in technology and network systems. Greg enjoyed fishing and crabbing, being outdoors and visiting new places with his personal travel agent, his precious wife, Vicki. He loved taking long beach walks with Vicki, holding hands and watching sunsets. A celebration of Greg's life was held on Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Rapidan Baptist Church, Wolftown. Pastors Kenny Daniel and Jeff Tucker officiated.
Bart - so sorry to hear about your brother. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Richard Miller
March 12, 2021
We love you Vicki We don´t know why things like this happens , But God does. Our love goes out to you . And you are Greg´s precious Wife
Buddy and Shirley
March 6, 2021
Dearest Vicki, I was so saddened to see this news today. Greg was always such a nice and thoughtful person. The world will be missing a great guy and I know you will be too. He always loved you so much. We still talk about the amazing job he did building that incredible deck and the trellises in my backyard. Everyone was always jealous and it made such a special gathering place for friends and family. I believe you two attended one of those events. Greg will be missed but left a mark on our hearts.
Muffie Snow
March 2, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Greg's passing. Greg and I worked together at a technology company in Richmond, VA. There were many days I looked forward to Greg's calm and positive nature to help us through tough projects. My thoughts and prayers are with Greg, Vicki, and his whole family.
Gary Alston
March 2, 2021
Greg worked with and for me and I´ve not met a more pleasant person.
I truly sorry for your loss.