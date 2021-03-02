Dearest Vicki, I was so saddened to see this news today. Greg was always such a nice and thoughtful person. The world will be missing a great guy and I know you will be too. He always loved you so much. We still talk about the amazing job he did building that incredible deck and the trellises in my backyard. Everyone was always jealous and it made such a special gathering place for friends and family. I believe you two attended one of those events. Greg will be missed but left a mark on our hearts.

Muffie Snow March 2, 2021