FAISON, Gregory Manual, On Sunday, March 7, 2021, Gregory Manual Faison, loving husband and father of four children, passed away peacefully at the age of 83. A Richmond native, Greg was born on September 28, 1937, to Ernest Linwood Faison and Beatrice Warriner Faison. He graduated from Douglas Freeman High School in 1956 and earned a degree in pharmacy from the Medical College of Virginia in 1961. He began serving the community at People's Drug Stores before operating his own pharmacy on Franklin Street. He completed his career at Memorial Regional Medical Center.
On June 4, 1960, Greg married Virginia Lucille Berry, who predeceased him in 2005. Greg and Virginia raised three sons, Scott, Wayne and Michael; and one daughter, Tamara. He is survived by his four children; 10 grandchildren, Zachary, Matthew, Jacob, Isaac, Braden, Rylen, Bryce, Leah, Sutton and Virginia; and his brother, Gary Wayne Faison. Greg was an avid hunter, a Marine reservist and was known for his quick wit, infectious laugh and fierce independence.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Huguenot Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, Va. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Greg's name may be made to The Wildlife Foundation of Virginia at vawildlife.org
or 757-880-2362.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2021.