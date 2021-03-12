Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gregory Manual Faison
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA
FAISON, Gregory Manual, On Sunday, March 7, 2021, Gregory Manual Faison, loving husband and father of four children, passed away peacefully at the age of 83. A Richmond native, Greg was born on September 28, 1937, to Ernest Linwood Faison and Beatrice Warriner Faison. He graduated from Douglas Freeman High School in 1956 and earned a degree in pharmacy from the Medical College of Virginia in 1961. He began serving the community at People's Drug Stores before operating his own pharmacy on Franklin Street. He completed his career at Memorial Regional Medical Center.

On June 4, 1960, Greg married Virginia Lucille Berry, who predeceased him in 2005. Greg and Virginia raised three sons, Scott, Wayne and Michael; and one daughter, Tamara. He is survived by his four children; 10 grandchildren, Zachary, Matthew, Jacob, Isaac, Braden, Rylen, Bryce, Leah, Sutton and Virginia; and his brother, Gary Wayne Faison. Greg was an avid hunter, a Marine reservist and was known for his quick wit, infectious laugh and fierce independence.

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Huguenot Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, Va. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Greg's name may be made to The Wildlife Foundation of Virginia at vawildlife.org or 757-880-2362.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, VA
Mar
13
Burial
2:00p.m.
Greenwood Memorial Gardens
12609 Patterson Ave, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My sympathy to Gregs family. I am so sorry for your loss. Greg was a wonderful friend and fellow student at DSF and MCV.
Edward Clay, RPh
March 12, 2021
Rest in Peace, my friend. God Speed!
Mary Carolyn Harrison
March 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results