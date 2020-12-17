My heart aches to hear this news. I wish the family peace and comfort during your time of grief. Greg was such a warm , friendly and kind Christian brother that dedicated his life to helping others. It was an honor to have worked with him at Zion Baptist Church on the homeless ministry. We would set aside at least 1 Saturday a month to serve the homeless in Monroe Park. Greg, known for his charisma and zeal would make heartfelt pleas to the church for clothing items and monetary donations to create hygiene kits that we would take to the park for distribution. It was so evident that Greg sincerely enjoyed what he did. He treated all that he came in contact with, a show of love and respect. The folks in the park always looked forward to seeing him. Greg would always lead the group in prayer before each warm meal (prepared by the food ministry) after which everyone was given clothes and a hygiene kit. He was truly a genuine humanitarian and it was an honor to have known and worked with him. And in his honor I would challenge anyone that has read this to reach out, volunteer or donate to those in need. God bless the family.

Sylvia Martin December 18, 2020