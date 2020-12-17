PETTAWAY, Gregory, departed this life December 15, 2020. Gregory leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Candy; his loving children and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a funeral service will be held Monday, December 28, 2020, at 3 p.m. Interment private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 17 to Dec. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
I am remembering Greg today. His death was a great loss.
Eric Carlson
December 11, 2021
My heart dropped when I heard the news. Greg had such a wonderful personality and a smile that made your day. It was a pleasure to work with Greg. My prayers are with you all. May love of God and your family provide you comfort at this time.
Tammy Musoke
December 28, 2020
Candy Pettaway sorry for your loss of your husband and I send my condolences to his family and kids. Love from the Hinton and Epps family thinking of you all.
Marilyn Hinton
December 28, 2020
My deepest sympathies to you Cindy and family if you need anything please call me this is sherral from Zion church Reggie ex girlfriend he will truly be miss hold on to god unchanging hand and he will get you and the family through this again from our family the Sally´s and scott´s god bless
Sherral Sally/Coleman
December 27, 2020
To Betty Johnson and Family! You have my deepest sympathy on the home going of your son, Gregory. Love never dies he will always be in your heart. Praying for the family. Love Nancy Broadie, Triumphant Baptist Church.
N J Broadie
December 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
December 27, 2020
My heart aches to hear this news. I wish the family peace and comfort during your time of grief. Greg was such a warm , friendly and kind Christian brother that dedicated his life to helping others. It was an honor to have worked with him at Zion Baptist Church on the homeless ministry. We would set aside at least 1 Saturday a month to serve the homeless in Monroe Park. Greg, known for his charisma and zeal would make heartfelt pleas to the church for clothing items and monetary donations to create hygiene kits that we would take to the park for distribution. It was so evident that Greg sincerely enjoyed what he did. He treated all that he came in contact with, a show of love and respect. The folks in the park always looked forward to seeing him. Greg would always lead the group in prayer before each warm meal (prepared by the food ministry) after which everyone was given clothes and a hygiene kit. He was truly a genuine humanitarian and it was an honor to have known and worked with him. And in his honor I would challenge anyone that has read this to reach out, volunteer or donate to those in need. God bless the family.
Sylvia Martin
December 18, 2020
Greg was a co-worker of mine at National Counseling Group. He was a superior counselor and excelled at teaching the Parent Education Class. My condolences to everyone in his family.