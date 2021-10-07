Menu
Gregory "Scott" Spigler
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Puckett Funeral Home Inc
115 Covington Ct
Farmville, VA
SPIGLER, Gregory "Scott", 69, of Farmville, passed away on October 3, 2021. Scott proudly served in the 1st Armored Division of the U.S. Army. Part of his four-year service included being stationed in Nuremburg, Germany. While in Germany, Scott met Sally, his first wife and mother of their two children. He later went on to marry his second wife, Charlene and gained a stepdaughter, Kendra Rhoden.

Scott is survived by his daughter and son, Stephanie Spigler and Justin "Cory" Spigler; along with his grandchildren, David Taylor, Juliann Spigler, Jocelyn Spigler, Jamison Spigler and Jaxon Spigler; his sister, Penelope Dalton; and several nieces and nephews. Scott also leaves behind his beloved dog, Mia.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Lamont Spigler; mother, Lola Adene Prewitt Spigler; and brother, Joseph Lamont Spigler Jr.

Services will be held at Passion Community Church at 382 Fairgrounds Rd., Farmville, Va. on October 9, 2021 at 4 p.m. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Service
4:00p.m.
Passion Community Church
382 Fairgrounds Rd, Farmville, VA
Puckett Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
