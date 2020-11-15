MOORE, Gretchen E., (formerly Rushing), 91, passed into the arms of her Lord peacefully on November 10, 2020. She grew up in Tewksbury, Mass., but moved south in the 1950s. She raised five children in the Richmond area. She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Kornechuk and Lisa Blanchard Ireland, both living in Richmond; and one son, John Rushing residing in Minnesota. Two sons, Chris Blanchard and Paul Rushing, predeceased her. Gretchen was known for her perseverance, hard work and creativity. When not working, she was an active member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church often serving on the altar guild. A memorial service will be held at a later time. The family would like to thank Spring Arbor Cottages of Richmond and Heartland Hospice for their high quality care and sincere kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Alzheimer's Association
or St. Matthew's Episcopal Church.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.